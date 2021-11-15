Chiliz (CHZ) grows 170% after NFT live drop for fan token holders

This year we have seen a number of high-profile partnerships between the cryptocurrency industry and major sports leagues, teams and individual athletes, through the release of limited edition NFTs and privileges associated with crypto and blockchain technology.

Crypto companies are also bolstering their presence by stitching their brands onto jerseys, buying stadium naming rights, and investing in cleverly placed prime-time commercials during matches.

One project that has seen a recent surge in interest thanks to its focus on the world of sports, helping fans interact with their favorite teams and players, is Chiliz (CHZ), the blockchain network behind the platform. fan engagement Socios.com.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that since September 29, when it recorded a low of $ 0.243, the price of CHZ rose 171% to a daily high of $ 0.657 on October 31, pushing the price of new to the ultimate swing thanks to recent developments.

4-hour chart of CHZ / USDT. Source: TradingView

We analyze three fundamental reasons for CHZ’s growing strength, which include the launch of in-game NFTs, recent listings on new exchanges, the launch of new fan tokens, as well as the rapidly expanding partnership ecosystem.

NFT drops during the match

The development that kicked off the current rally was NFT’s first live drop, which took place during the match between AC Milan and AS Roma.

“This Sunday will make history with the release of @acmilan’s first NFT. Here’s how to be one of the ONLY 100 to own one #ACMNFT | $ ACM ⚡️ $ CHZ “

In this way, the new NFTs are coined as key moments of the matches occur, sending them directly to the wallets of the token-holding fans who correctly predict the outcome of the match.

The announcement of this new NFT distribution mode followed a sharp rise in demand for the token, which continued to rise in the following weeks.

Quotation of CHZ and fan tokens

Another reason for the rise of CHZ is due to the new quotes on the exchange, as well as the newly released fans tokens of São Paulo FC, AC Milan and Manchester City.

“Listing of Manchester City @ManCity Fan Token $ CITY on Binance Launchpool! Farma $ CITY staking #BNB, $ CHZ and $ BUSD tokens”

In addition to the quotes, Binance is also allowing fans to earn tokens of their favorite teams by staking Binance Coin (BNB), Binance USD (BUSD) and CHZ.

OKEx and eToro have also announced that they will support the Chiliz ecosystem tokens and the CHZ token respectively.

The expansion of the ecosystem supports the current rally

The expansion of the ecosystem is undoubtedly a fundamental factor for the growth of CHZ.

“More than 80 sports clubs have announced partnerships with @chiliz x @socios, more than 100 have already signed up. As we improve our product and start preparing a global marketing campaign, we are focused on developing a new ecosystem for fans (engagement x monetization). “

More than 80 sports properties announced partnerships with @chiliz x @socios, more than +100 already signed. While improving our product and starting to prepare a global marketing campaign, we focus on building a leading new fan ecosystem (engagement x monetization). #innovation pic.twitter.com/mZKOL6IyDH – Alexandre Dreyfus (@alex_dreyfus) November 6, 2021

Recently, the platform unveiled a partnership with Kraft Sports and Entertainment, which will see the New England Patriots of the National Football League (NFL) and the New England Revolution of the Major League Soccer (MLS) join the Chiliz and Socios ecosystem.

This partnership marks Chiliz’s first approach with the NFL and MLS, with the aim of expanding to all major sports leagues where there is demand for greater involvement.

The views expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment carries a risk – conduct your research before making a decision.