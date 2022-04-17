chilling injury of a footballer in the Premier League
2022-04-17
the match between West Ham and Burnley This Sunday, he was suspended for a chilling action that left a terrible injury to one of the players.
Ashley Westwood, player of the Burnley fhe was the protagonist. The midfielder had to leave the field after suffering a terrible bill.
The play happened in the 23rd minute in the London Olympic Stadium when Nilokola Vlasic and Ashley Westwood they had a strong crossover in the middle of the court.
the player of Burnley He was left on the grass asking for medical assistance with a clear bill on his right leg. The truth is that it didn’t take several seconds for the rest of the footballers and referees to notice the injury of Westwoodso they asked for immediate assistance.
Finally, Ashley Westwood’s leg was immobilized on the pitch and the player was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.