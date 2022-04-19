Chilling statement from the son of Paul Auster after the overdose death of his ten-month-old daughter

Daniel Auster, son of famed writer Paul Auster, was arrested and charged with negligent manslaughter on Friday in the death of his 10-month-old daughter Ruby, who New York police said died of an overdose. Five months after the scandal, Daniel provided revealing details about what happened.

The episode took place on November 1 when Auster was in charge of the baby at her home in Park Slope, a residential neighborhood in Brooklyn. Despite the responsibility he had, and while her partner Zuzan Smith was working, he decided to inject heroin and take a nap with Ruby. When he woke up hours later, he noticed her daughter with blue lips and rigid eyes. Before contacting 911, Daniel proceeded to give her Narcan, a nasal spray that she uses to reverse opioid overdoses, not knowing if she had been exposed to narcotics.

Minutes later, he called the police. The emergency services that went to her home found the girl unconscious and transferred her to Methodist Hospital, where her death was confirmed.

A recent autopsy revealed the girl overdosed on fentanyl and heroin, but how she ingested the drugs is unknown, The New York Post reported.

Daniel Auster spoke about Ruby’s death

This Sunday, a judicial presentation was made regarding the case of Daniel Auster and in this new instance the defendant did not say a word. The only ones who spoke about the event and were part of the hearing were Judge John Hecht and John Godfrey, the man’s lawyer. Neither were any of the direct relatives or friends of the writer’s son present.

In his first statements, five months after the event and after being arrested, Daniel admitted to having been under the influence of heroin on the day of his daughter’s death. His recent statements contradict one of the testimonies he gave in November, when the famous writer’s son denied possession of narcotics. He also provided details about where he hid the drug, remembering that he kept them in the bathroom of his home, and even accepted what was taught by the New York security forces and claimed to have consumed on the fateful day.

Magistrate Hetch referred to preventive detention for the accused. Regarding the defense, Godfrey requested a “reasonable bond” for Auster on the pretext that, since the death of his daughter, he had been “clean” or detoxified. However, the judge determined: “There was extreme recklessness.” Later, he set bail at $250,000 insurance or $100,000 cash in addition to an order for psychiatric treatment for Daniel.

Daniel’s problem with drugs has a long history. During his adolescence, more precisely in his 18 years, he frequented all kinds of clubs and bars in the Big Apple. His entry into the world of “night and dance”, mixed with narcotics, led him to be arrested on several occasions.

The man had been involved in a conflict with dealers in the mid-1990s. He was even accused of stealing $3,000 from one of them, who was later killed.

The first two arrests related to drug possession occurred in 2008 and 2010. Meanwhile, in 2009 he also had to serve a sentence but, unlike the aforementioned imprisonments, he was arrested for possession of stolen property and petty theft.