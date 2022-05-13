Chilling! Vanessa Hudgens recounted the paranormal experience that she lived in her childhood – Revista Para Ti

Vanessa Hudgens counted recently a traumatic experience that he lived when he was 8 years old. The 33-year-old actress also confessed, based on what she told, that since she was little she has different ties with ghosts or something unknown that she still can’t pinpoint.

“I remember I was getting ready to go to school when I was eight years old”, began by saying the actress. And she asked the figure that hosts the program: “Do you know what those toy ducks are with a tail that you have to pull? As well, there was one of those on the dining room table and when I started to walk, he accompanied me”. Although the fear took her completely, she tried to avoid the subject so as not to deepen that fear.

“I forgot about it for a while because It is creepy. The unknown is scary.” continued the story hudgens She maintained regarding the experience she had to go through when she was very young.

Later, the actress said that time has allowed her to have a very different vision of reality and commented: “Recently I said: ‘This is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I’m going to lean on that’.

He also explained that accepting this situation allowed him to start investigating to get fully involved in the subject and confirmed something unexpected: “I recently did my first real paranormal investigation as a team.”