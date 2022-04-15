The signals that the body sends are fundamental and should always be taken into consideration. The different messages of our organism can obviously be signs not to be ignored. For this reason, recognizing symptoms and signs can be a great benefit for us. In this way, in fact, we will always be aware of what our body is trying to communicate. And, as a result, we could easily talk to our trusted doctor to understand how to act.

Sensation of chills along the body, a very common symptom that in some cases could be linked to problems that should not be underestimated

A fairly common symptom is feeling cold and shivering through the body. In reality, it is a sensation that we have all certainly experienced at least once in our life. And we can usually easily relate it to low temperatures or some fever line. In fact, chills are muscle contractions that occur when our body tries to warm up. So, as we can see, we are certainly talking about a common and rather calm symptom, which should not immediately cause us to alarm. The aspect not to be underestimated, however, is the fact that the thrill can still be linked to other problems that we often ignore the existence.

Weakness and headaches can also be traced to several mild problems, including anxiety, stress, or simple fatigue. So, nothing to worry about. In some cases, however, they could also be associated with some pathologies. As the experts of Humanitas explain, in fact, we are talking about a symptom which, in conjunction with a series of messages, could precisely indicate a problem.

Chills and cold along the body, weakness and headache could be the alarm bells for these pathologies not to be taken lightly

For example, according to Humanitas, shivering could be a symptom of Toxoplasmosis (which we discussed in depth in our previous article). In this case, chills and cold are obviously mild symptoms, as they will be for other conditions. Concurrently, we should notice muscle aches, fever, headache, and swollen lymph nodes among the different symptoms. Or again, the sensation of chills, associated with weakness, confusion, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and tachycardia, could also be linked to sepsis, a pathology to be absolutely kept at bay. So, we have certainly seen how chills and chills down the body, weakness and other symptoms could be a wake-up call.

However, it is necessary to take stock of the situation. As the experts of Humanitas themselves underline, for example, this is not an exhaustive list of the pathologies to which shivers can be linked, first of all. Secondly, we are still talking about a very common symptom, such as a headache or a sense of weakness. Therefore, there is no need to be alarmed and, if we notice that the problem persists, then we will have to talk to our trusted doctor.

