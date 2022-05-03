Chills and cramps could be symptoms of this infection, and some medications we all use could increase the risk

After two years of nightmare, lived with stress, anxiety and fear, we have learned that the worst never ends. Too often we hear creepy health news on TV, and this only raises other concerns.

However, all we have to do is put into practice the advice given by the doctors. It would be appropriate not to let us paranoia and to listen only to the opinions of the experts. For example, if we experience chills and cramps for several days, we avoid searching the internet for what they might be causing.

Rather, we ask our trusted doctor. Especially if these symptoms persist for days. In fact, there would be no need to worry if we were to experience chills in the space of a single day. It could also be simply the debilitation of the body in the face of the cold. As well as cramps, which could mean the need to have a bowel movement.

These signals are important in relation to duration. So, if they happen frequently, then we should contact the doctor. Also because, recently, we learned the news that some batches of a well-known brand of chocolate have been withdrawn due to the presence of a bacterium.

Chills and cramps could be symptoms of salmonellosis, caused by the salmonella bacterium. It is not a new infection, but it could cause various ailments. Let’s see what it is and what the risk factors are.

Salmonellosis

According to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, salmonellosis is an infection that affects the gastrointestinal system. Those affected by the bacterium may experience different symptoms based on the amount of bacteria present in the tract.

In fact, many people who have ingested contaminated substances in small quantities may not even experience any symptoms. Generally, we could be in the presence of salmonellosis if we experience fever, vomiting, diarrhea, chills and abdominal cramps.

Salmonella could be found in some foods, especially when raw. For example, in addition to raw meat, the bacterium could also find refuge in raw eggs and unpasteurized milk. The milk in the contaminated chocolate was probably not pasteurized.

As a result, some cheeses made with unpasteurized milk may also be contaminated. That is why we should always prefer cooked foods, especially these just mentioned. In fact, salmonellosis is very debilitating.

Chills and cramps could be symptoms of this infection, and some medications we all use could increase the risk

However, some medications, which we all have at home, may also be responsible for a possible risk. Drugs such as antacids and antibiotics would decrease the immune defenses and alter the bacterial flora.

Medicines should be ingested only on medical prescription, or in any case on the doctor’s recommendation. Therefore, we recommend that you always contact him, under any circumstances. Finally, this article is for informational purposes only. Once again, we invite you to hear the opinion of an expert.

