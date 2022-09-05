“Chin bangs”: here is the trendiest fringe of this fall

Spotted on Camila Cabello Where Elsa Hosk, “chin bangs” are the hair trend of the moment. The concept ? A curtain fringe that exceeds the forehead and stops at the level of the chin. Logically therefore longer, the chin bangs make it possible to frame the face more subtly and to add a more natural side, a little less primed, to the look. Wavy or smooth, this fringe is therefore the perfect option for a bohemian look this fall.

Why should you adopt chin bangs?

The strength of chin bangs is as follows: they are suitable for all body types. Strong jaw or more discreet features, they adapt to all faces. A more toned down version of the classic fringe, chin bangs are thus less incisive, which makes it possible to attempt hair boldness more gently. Their accentuated length also makes it possible to avoid the episode “fringe stuck to the forehead”, a rather unpleasant leitmotif when the temperatures remain high. Also easy to work with, it is quite possible to adorn them with curls or small braids. To adopt them, it is advisable to call on a hairdresser, who is more likely to find the perfect length that will flatter your face.

Camille Rowe, Elsa Hoskor Kim Kardashian have all fallen for this long fringe which will surely be all the rage this fall, the proof in pictures:

Elsa Hosk

Annie Hart

Camila Cabello

Camille Rowe

Pink

Matilda Djerf

Jennifer Lopez

Kim Kardashian

Charli Wrenn