Chin-length fringe is the sexy, summer version of curtain bangs.

Summer is the perfect time to experiment with haircuts and what better way to refresh your look than with a fringe to the chin? From micro bangs to chic Birkin fringe, choosing the right style can be overwhelming. Luckily, the fringe to the chin is here to help you change your style, without the anxiety of taking too long.

And it is that the fringe to the chin is the most relaxed and subtle version of the popular curtain bang. They are cut to frame the face in flattering locks, creating soft layers that stop just at the chin.

‘The chin-length fringes they’re cut a little heavier than regular layers to make them look stronger and more purposeful,’ says Clariss Rubenstein, the celebrity hairstylist behind Jennifer Garner, Mindy Kaling and Dakota Fanning’s enviable hair.

Although the fringe to the chin It is perfect for those who want to create the illusion of a stronger jawline, the framing of the cut is essential to achieve the desired look. “If you already have a strong jawline, cut your chin-length bangs softly and not forcefully,” he says, “if you want to create a more dynamic jawline, you can go with the cut a bit straighter. Definitely go softer for a rounder or squarer face shape‘.

Not even the humidity of summer can spoil this look. Rubenstein calls it a ‘growth-free wave’, which relies on the length of the fringe to weigh down the hair so that there is little or no shrinkage.