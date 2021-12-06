China, 20 years in the WTO: state aid and all other rules violated in trade | Milena Gabanelli

The rules never respected

When China joined the WTO, it pledged to adapt its economy to the rules and trade practices of free-market countries. But analyzes carried out this year, in view of the twentieth anniversary of December 11, 2001, have established that Beijing is not moving in the promised direction. The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation – an American non-profit think tank – drew up the list of commitments made then and not respected. Here they are: China has not embraced market-oriented policies; it does not treat foreign companies like domestic ones; state-owned enterprises have not reduced their weight in the economy, especially in the technology sector; state-owned enterprises do not make acquisitions based on commercial but often political logic; public subsidies to industries have not been reduced and information on these state aids is not given in a timely manner; to operate in China you have to sell technology to a Chinese partner; infringements and theft of intellectual property have not decreased significantly; technological standards continue to be not transparent and in line with WTO rules; competition policies are still conducted in a discriminatory way; public procurement agreements have not been ratified; the information technology market has not been open to foreigners; the distribution of audiovisuals has not been liberalized; foreign banks continue to not be treated equally as domestic ones.