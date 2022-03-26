China, a line in the sand in defense of the market | Opinion

China is trying to achieve in two or three decades what it cost Western countries the entire 20th century. In some fields they have already succeeded, such as in steel and other traditional industries. In others, like semiconductors, they surely won’t be able to close the gap, since progress is exponential by definition: the more you know, the faster you advance, and that progress is recycled back faster and faster. Winners get stronger, and those who try second can’t compete on cost or technology. Finally, there are other areas, such as artificial intelligence or intensive computing, where China tries not to fall into the same mistake, and from the outset it has redoubled its efforts and investment to try to lead. Today many consider the country to be one of the world leaders in AI and machine learning, for example.

The problem when we are faced with such rapid and disruptive innovation cycles is that the rules of the game suddenly fail to cover previously unimaginable situations and possibilities. Without traveling so much to the future as the metaverse, which is still a long way off, technological innovation has had a huge impact on many markets and businesses. E-commerce competes with traditional, fintech competes with banking, take away competes with traditional restaurants, VTCs and shared mobility compete with public transport concessions, etc.

From November 2020 (when Ant Financial, from Alibaba, was about to go public, until the government stopped them), China began its adaptation to these evolved markets, trying to order, regulate, and even limit the fields of performance of what had grown so fast, and sometimes with a certain disorder. The intention or excuse was to protect consumers, workers and even protect the country from systemic risks. Something similar also happens in the West, with our minimum wage, competition or data protection policies. For a few months the market, a thermometer that usually reflects a mixture of sentiment and fundamentals, did not notice the currents that had started under the surface. But from February 2021 despite the strength of the fundamentals, the sentiment changed. Suddenly, all this dealt a blow to expectations of infinite growth, which justified stratospheric valuations in many cases.

The Chinese technology and internet market as measured by the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China index fell -75% through March 14, 2022, a correction comparable to its own drop during the 2008 Lehman crisis (-72%), or the of the Nasdaq in the US due to the dotcom crisis (-78% from the peak in March 2000).

More than 13 years of profitability evaporated in 13 months. However, on March 15 something happened; something that has made it seem, despite Covid, and inflation, and the conflict in Ukraine, and all the uncertainties that always surround us, that a line has been drawn in the sand that should no longer be crossed, and should return trust. The market reacted with the biggest rise I can remember, +32.9% on March 16 for the Golden Dragon index.

The line in the sand was drawn by the Chinese government, through its Xinhua news agency, which published a series of cardinal points for the coming years. And it may be enough. The Government made clear its commitment to defending the market and the economy. The main thing, in my opinion, is that from now on coronavirus controls must be coordinated with growth and development objectives; the Covid Zero at any cost policy that had just closed down Shenzhen is no longer appropriate. In fact, a few days later, the reopening of many industries in this city of 17 million inhabitants has just been announced, and many politicians responsible for the closures have been dismissed.

In addition, it is explicitly said that the rectification of internet platforms will be completed as soon as possible, a regulatory risk that has weighed heavily on many of the Chinese technological champions since November 2020. Likewise, the Government is committed to introducing an effective plan to prevent and resolve the risks of property developers, who have been threatening massive debt defaults, with its corresponding risk of economic contagion.

The Executive will introduce policies that benefit the market to accelerate the economy in the first quarter of 2022, and thus be able to achieve its growth target of 5.5% for the year. Finally, an agreement with the US is still being sought to preserve the listing of Chinese companies in the US through ADR shares. In short, and they have also said so: China seeks to continue attracting long-term international investors, who will increasingly contribute to Beijing serving as a counterweight to Western economies.

China has been present in our fund since its launch, although with a relatively low weight due to all the risks it faced. Risk management is a crucial point for us. But with the recent capitulation, including some big American bank throwing in the towel, the counter starts to build some additional position, company by company, as usual.

Andres Allende is Manager of the DIP Value Catalyst Equity fund of A&G Banca Privada