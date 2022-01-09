“China and Italy together in Libya to stop refugees and beat terrorism” – Corriere.it

The proposal of the special envoy of Beijing for the Middle East: let’s work together. The first step is the elections, then it will be necessary to invest in the reconstruction of the country

How close has China come to the Middle East and the shores of the Mediterranean? Should we worry about his presence? He talks about it in this interview with

Courier service

of the Evening

Zhai Jun, who has been the Chinese government’s Special Envoy for Middle Eastern Affairs since 2019. And to demonstrate Beijing’s good intentions, it proposes working together to stabilize Libya by investing in peace. The position of emissary in the Middle East is not new in Chinese diplomacy: it was established in 2002 and twenty years ago the rise of the People’s Republic to the rank of geopolitical superpower, projected as far as the European “backyard”, was still outside. from our radars. But evidently they were already preparing in Beijing. Zhai Jun is an experienced diplomat who has been based in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Ambassador to Libya and France, Deputy Foreign Minister. He speaks Arabic: he was sent to study it at Cairo University in the 1970s.

Ambassador Zhai, why does Beijing need a special envoy for distant Middle Eastern issues?



“Because without a stable Middle East there will be no peace in the world. China is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and is a large responsible country; in 2002 he decided to appoint a Special Envoy for the area, who was our first representative dedicated to hot regional issues (today there are several others, the last one has just been nominated for the Horn of Africa, ed). In these twenty years, the Chinese envoys have deeply participated in the dossiers of Palestine and Syria, promoted dialogue, mediated between the parties, and maintained contacts with Europe, the United States and Russia. Recently, under the impact of unprecedented changes in a century and this pandemic, uncertainty and instability in the region have increased significantly, the deficit of peace, security and development has grown. We try to infuse positive energy ».

However, we Europeans see that Beijing is trying to fit into spaces outside Asia, expanding its sphere of influence to the Mediterranean.



«China only does what it says. It is committed to resolving the Iranian nuclear issue; for Syria; for Libya; to implement the two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians on a “land for peace” basis. We want long-term security and stability and offer our contribution of wisdom to protect equity and international justice. We are for the respect of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, for development paths independently chosen by the regional countries, we oppose foreign interference in the internal affairs of other countries. We think that the international community must unite in the effort to strike at terrorism, eliminating both its phenomena and its origins, so that terrorists and extremists do not expand by taking advantage of the disorder ».

Can you give us some concrete examples of your action?



“After the outbreak of the pandemic, we have provided Middle Eastern countries with a significant amount of health materials and resources, sent medical expert groups to eight countries in the area, already donated and exported 430 million doses of vaccines and we collaborate in their production. with the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt and Algeria: ours is a model of international cooperation in the fight against coronavirus “.

The Middle East is strategic for energy resources. Is that why you care so much?



«China is giving a boost to the development and improvement of the well-being of the populations in the area. From January to October 2021, the volume of our trade with the Middle East reached about 320 billion dollars, with a growth of 33% compared to 2020. Almost half of the crude oil we import comes from the Middle East, while we have built and supported the construction of a variety of infrastructures and civil projects, including the Umm al-Qaywayn desalinator in the United Arab Emirates, the photovoltaic plant in Jordan and the bridge over the Jur river in South Sudan ”.

How do you assess the situation in Libya?



«I was ambassador to Tripoli from 1997 to 2000. At that time, Libya was peaceful and quiet, known as the ‘Bride of the Mediterranean’. Since 2011, it has entered a protracted turmoil, with devastation, refugees; you are well aware that the problems of refugees and terrorism caused by the conflict have had a serious impact on the security of Europe; we need to reflect and draw lessons on why the Libyan question has turned up to this point. We now hope that all parties participate in the general elections. The international community must give strong support to economic development and the fight against the pandemic and give equal attention to political negotiations and action against terrorism ”.

And how do you see Italy’s commitment in Libya from Beijing?



“Italy has an important influence on the Libyan dossier and has actively participated in international mediation. I noticed that Foreign Minister Di Maio expressed support for fair and inclusive elections. Beijing and Rome have similar positions on the issue: we both support a political solution, respect for the will and choice of the Libyan people and oppose interference from outside forces. I believe that China and Italy will be able to further strengthen communication and collaboration ».

We asked the correspondent from Beijing what the status of the Italian-Chinese collaboration on the new Silk Road is, because when the Italian government signed the memorandum of understanding on the Belt and Road in 2019 there was talk of joint infrastructure projects in Africa. Zhai Jun did not reply “because I am not responsible for the bilateral dossier”, but in the meantime he is keeping open another channel of contact: in December he participated in the Mediterranean Dialogue organized in Rome by the Farnesina and Ispi.

There is hardly any talk of Israeli-Palestinian dialogue anymore. What is China doing?



«The Palestinian question is fundamental in the Middle East, it has been unresolved for more than 70 years, the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people have not yet been re-established. We must persevere on the “land for peace” consensus, promoting the foundation of the State of Palestine with the 1967 borders, East Jerusalem capital, complete sovereignty and independence. We need impartiality to help rebuild mutual trust between Palestine and Israel. According to China, these are the priorities: first of all, we must strengthen the credibility of the Palestinian National Authority and grant it the power to exercise the functions of national sovereignty for security and finances, so as to make it realize an effective control of the autonomous territories and of those busy; secondly, we must support the consolidation of unity between different factions within Palestine, in order to form a united front for negotiations; third, we must encourage Palestine to resume negotiations under the two-state solution. Beijing calls for the convening of a UN-led peace conference and firmly supports the just cause of restoring the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people, and has promoted attempts at conciliation between Palestine and Israel, talks and coordination with the countries of the region, in contact with the main parties such as the United States and Russia ».