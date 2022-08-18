China and Taiwan hold parallel military exercises

Taiwan and China held parallel military exercises on Wednesday amid rising tensions over Chinese claims that the self-ruled island belongs to it.

Taiwan was carrying out its war exercises off the southeastern county of Hualien, after several days in which China has launched missiles and entered Taiwanese air and sea space.

provocations

“We emphatically condemn Communist China’s military provocations in Taiwan’s sea and air, which undermine regional peace,” Taiwan Defense Ministry spokesman Sun Li-fang told reporters at Hualien Air Base.

“Communist China’s military operations simply give us an opportunity to better train ourselves to be combat-ready,” he added.

Taiwanese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said China is using recent visits to Taiwan by US lawmakers as a pretext to intimidate Taiwan into accepting its terms for “peaceful reunification.”

“China launched its military provocations on that basis. This is absurd and a barbaric act, undermines regional stability and interferes with shipping and trade activities in the Indo-Pacific region,” Ou said.