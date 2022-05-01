China and the Dominican Republic, 4 years after relations that saved the vaccination plan

Today marks four years since Dominican Republic and China will initiate diplomatic relations. And when all forecasts pointed to failure, the picture has been different.

In that period, more than 25 Chinese companies have established themselves in the Dominican Republic, while the number of tourists from that nation who visit the country grows.

Trade volume continues to risewhich started positively since the establishment of bilateral relations, judging because by December 2020, that is, in just two years, China received imports from 24 Dominican companies worth US$18,628,003.81, which represented 2.04% of total Dominican exports.

In addition to commercial and technological processes, China supports the country in security, food, health, sports and other areas.

The Asian giant contributed to updating the 9-1-1 emergency system in the Dominican Republic and provided emergency cash assistance to combat the drought, offered food aid to border provinces and made various donations.

The beginning of relationships

The establishment of relations between the two countries occurred during the administration of President Danilo Medina, on May 1, 2018, with Miguel Vargas Maldonado serving as foreign minister.

This establishment meant a break with Taiwan, with whom the Dominican State had very good relations.

After the start of relations, then President Medina visited the Asian giant and met with its president, Xi Jinping, on November 2, 2018.

He was also accompanied by a delegation of Dominican businessmen interested in learning how to invest and import into the country.

cracks?

Upon assuming power in August 2020, President Luis Abinader made it clear on several occasions that relations with China could not touch strategic areas of the country, such as ports, telecommunications and airports. In fact, he insisted that the Dominican Republic should maintain a close and special relationship with the United States, seen as its main trading partner and home to more than a million Dominicans who contribute most of the 8,219 million dollars in remittances that arrived in that 2020.

“If they want investments in non-strategic areas of the country, they can do it,” said the president, referring to China, in October 2020.

“The strategic areas are well defined, ports, airports, telecommunications. These are areas that deal with the country’s security, I am referring to strategic areas for our country,” said the president while participating in a meeting with a US non-governmental organization.

vaccinations

When the COVID-19 pandemic managed to implant fear among Dominicans and in the face of the difficulties that the government faced in acquiring the vaccines that it had requested from the firms Pfizer and AstraZeneca, the Chinese government donated 50 thousand doses to the countryon March 17 last year.

The first batch of vaccines purchased by the country arrived on February 28 of last year and corresponded to 728,000 doses that were contracted by the Dominican government with the Chinese company Sinovac.

In total, the Dominican government reserved 10.7 million doses with the Sinovac company, this being the largest amount agreed and brought to the country during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chinese government also donated masks, PCR tests, protective suits, goggles, ventilators, diagnostic and detection systems with artificial intelligence and thermal recognition technologies, among other equipment, to the country to support the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Situation overcome?

On June 2, 2021, the Dominican president spoke with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinpingon the bilateral relations of the countries.

“I thanked him in a special way for allowing the export of vaccines to the Dominican Republic,” said the Dominican president, in a tweet published that morning.

“I just spoke with the President of #China, Xi Jinping, about the bilateral relations of our countries. I thanked him in a special way for allowing the export of vaccines to the DR. Also, we talked about increasing trade and exports from the DR “The Dominican president then wrote.

While Xi Jinping said after the conversation that the People’s Republic of China was ready to work with the Dominicans and continue to deepen “relationships towards greater development by continually elevating it to higher levels.”

“China is confident that under Abinader’s leadership, the Dominican Republic will soon defeat the pandemic,” he said then. “China is ready to work with the Dominican Republic to strengthen exchanges on governance philosophies, deepen political mutual trust, and promote common development.”

Xi also expressed the hope that the Dominican Republic will play a positive role in promoting relations between China and Caribbean and Central American countries, as well as overall cooperation between China and Latin America.

Cooperation

The Chinese government has cooperated with the country regarding to sanitary and phytosanitary measures, as well as in the field of sports and cooperation within the framework of the Silk Road.

It has also spared no effort to lend its support and cooperation in economic and commercial areas, as well as with the Institute of Higher Education in Diplomatic Information and for the development of human resources.

Among other areas in which he has made his contributions to the country, attention to emergencies and public security stand out, in the establishment of the mixed commission of commercial and investment economic cooperation, and with the mutual exemption of visas for holders of diplomatic passports. officials, services and public affairs.

It has provided facilities for group trips of Chinese tourists to the Dominican Republic, for the promotion of international trade, the strengthening of cooperation in the infrastructure sectors, educational plan, civil air transport services, among others.

China has also offered the country dozens of scholarships and more than 1,200 training places.

According to the Dominican Foreign Ministry, China is helping the country to increase its capacity to respond to emergencies, offer essential public services, improve the environment and consolidate food security.