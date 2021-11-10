World

China and the United States made a joint statement at COP26

The United States and China made a joint statement at COP26, the annual United Nations climate conference taking place in Glasgow, Scotland. In late Wednesday afternoon, representatives of the two countries held two separate press conferences talking about their common willingness to tackle climate change with greater ambition, and announced their intention to reduce polluting emissions this decade. China, in particular, has announced a plan to reduce methane emissions.

China and the United States are the countries with the highest emissions of greenhouse gases in the world, the main culprits of climate change. Xie Zhenhua, Chinese representative at COP26, said that “as major world powers, China and the United States must take their responsibilities and work together,” and added that there are more points in common than differences between the two countries.

After Xie spoke John Kerry, special envoy for the climate of the US government. He said that the agreement between the two countries is the result of more than thirty meetings between him and Xie, and that “now the two largest economies in the world have agreed to raise the level of” climate ambition “in this decisive decade” .

