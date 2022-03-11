China applies selective measures amid rising COVID cases

China is addressing a surge in COVID-19 cases by imposing targeted lockdowns and other measures that appear to slightly relax its “zero tolerance” strategy.

In Hong Kong, where experts say the city’s worst coronavirus outbreak to date is reaching its peak, beauty salons and barbershops reopened on Thursday. Still, it is seen by many as an example of mixed messages from the government in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory that has been ordered to adhere to the “zero tolerance” approach used in mainland China.

Hong Kong authorities reported 31,392 local infections on Thursday, down from nearly 50,000 cases the day before.

In mainland China, the 402 cases of local contagion reported on Thursday were four times the number of infections from a week ago. Of those, 165 occurred in the northeastern province of Jilin, mainly in the cities of Changchun and Jilin, where municipal authorities ordered the confinement of 160 residential communities in which they have detected multiple cases.

Authorities have also carried out three rounds of mass testing in the city of Jilin, suspending public transport links between cities and urging everyone to stay at home until the numbers drop. Non-essential businesses and snowy recreation areas were closed.

Drivers and passengers of private cars, buses and taxis entering or leaving Changchun must present negative coronavirus tests taken within the past 48 hours.

Authorities blamed the outbreak in Jilin province on the highly contagious omicron variant, with more than 1,200 cases reported nationwide as of Friday, some of the highest numbers since the pandemic began spreading from the central city of Jilin. Wuhan in 2020.