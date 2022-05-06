China Asian Games delayed due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Less than three months after the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games are held in Beijing, the Olympic Council of Asia announced Friday that the Asian Games due to take place in China this year will be delayed due to outbreaks of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the country.

The COA noted that the new date will be announced “in the near future” after discussions with the organizers and the Chinese Olympic Committee.

The organization was “very well prepared to hold the Games on time despite the global challenges. However, all parties involved made the decision after carefully considering the situation of the pandemic and the magnitude” of the event, the COA statement said.

Chinese state television reported the delay in a brief statement, but did not provide further details.

The Asian Games were to be held between September 10 and 25 in the city of Hangzhou, in the east of the country, and would bring together more than 11,000 athletes, more than the Summer Olympics. The last edition was in 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The University Games, another major international multi-sport event with thousands of athletes, was also delayed, organizers said Friday. Originally scheduled for 2021, they were delayed by a year due to the pandemic and were to be played between June 26 and July 7 in the western city of Chengdu.

Both events were expected to employ the “closed bubble” system that was applied at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games held in the capital. Then, participants and reporters were isolated from the population of Beijing and had to undergo daily tests for the virus and frequent temperature checks.

The country is sticking to its strict “zero COVID” policy even as many others are easing restrictions as they try to live with the virus. The lockdown of much of Shanghai — a financial, shipping and manufacturing hub — has upended people’s lives and dealt a heavy blow to the economy.

China reported a total of 4,628 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the vast majority of them asymptomatic and reported in Shanghai, the country’s largest city, which is about 177 kilometers (110 miles) east of Hangzhou.