China asked Russia to invade Ukraine after Olympics: report

(CNN) — A Western intelligence report indicated that Chinese officials in early February asked senior Russian officials to wait until the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics before beginning an invasion of Ukraine, US officials said Wednesday.

Generally speaking, US officials consider the report to be credible, but its details are open to interpretation, according to a source familiar with the intelligence. Although the request was made around the time that Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Beijing for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, it is not clear from the report whether Putin addressed the matter directly with Xi, the source said.

The New York Times first reported the existence of the report.

Western intelligence officials were wary of Russian troop buildup on the Ukrainian border at the time and had anticipated that Putin might delay any military action until after the Olympics to avoid angering China.

Following Putin and Xi’s meeting on the sidelines of the games, Moscow and Beijing issued a joint statement declaring their partnership “no limits” and condemning NATO expansion, a key pillar of Putin’s justification for attack Ukraine. That statement has raised Western concerns about a burgeoning China-Russia alliance.

China rejected the report

On Thursday, China’s Foreign Ministry called the story “totally false” and an attempt to “divert attention and blame.”

On Thursday, China’s Foreign Ministry responded to The New York Times report, calling it “totally false and despicable to divert attention and blame,” reiterating that the cause of the current conflict is NATO’s expansion into the the one defending the United States.

“We hope that those responsible for the crisis will reflect on their role in the Ukrainian crisis, shoulder their due responsibilities and take concrete measures to alleviate the situation and solve the problem, instead of blaming others,” ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said. , at a briefing this Thursday.

Earlier, Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, said: “The claims mentioned in the relevant reports are baseless speculations and are intended to blame and smear China.”

CNN has reached out to the Russian embassy in Washington for comment.