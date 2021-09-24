China bans cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin collapses

China’s central bank (PBOC) has imposed further tightening around the cryptocurrency world. Having first tolerated the emergence of Bitcoin and then pushed mining out of the country, now China goes so far as to ban cryptocurrency transactions altogether, effectively outlawing any payment with Bitcoin, Ethereum and the like.

China: stop to cryptocurrencies

That East that had become the cradle of cryptocurrencies today seems to be its worst enemy. On the days when El Salvador tries to convert a digital currency into a currency, China moves in exactly the opposite direction: crypto activities are now considered completely illegal and this can only weigh heavily on the growth ambitions that investors had appealed to.

And it immediately collapsed

The news was announced shortly, but already on Bitcoin leaves 6% on the road of its value. Same fate for Ethereum, which reacts with an immediate -10%. -5.5% for Cardano. -10.5% for “to the moon” Dogecoin.

The feeling is that the attack on the ceilings is at this point definitively postponed to a later date: the capitalization of cryptocurrencies had reached excellent goals at the beginning of the month, but for a few days the indecision had involved most of the assets. News from China could now rapidly push down the major names and erode confidence in this type of asset again.

As always, the points of fall are also the points of greatest opportunity for those who want to invest, but in front there is the reaction of a China that in all probability (in the middle of the Evergrande affair) does not want distractions: it cannot be afforded no capital flight and no cryptocurrency can act as a hedge for operations that can go off the radar of the state. Cryptocurrencies, therefore, are now common currency in El Salvador and banned currency in Beijing. In the middle, millions of investors probably bewildered and displaced, but exposed on portfolios that return to travel on a roller coaster.