China calls for respect for its “interests” and criticizes the sanctions on Russia

China today called for its “legitimate interests” to be respected and reiterated that it is “firmly” opposed to any type of “unilateral sanction” against Russia, a country with which it will maintain its economic exchanges.

“Beijing and Moscow, on the basis of mutual respect and equality, maintain normal trade cooperation. We ask relevant parties not to harm China’s legitimate interests as we deal with the situation in Ukraine and our relations with Russia,” he said. this Wednesday the foreign spokesman Wang Wenbin at a press conference.

When asked if China will continue to buy Russian gas after the sanctions imposed by the West, Wang limited himself to commenting that the Asian country is “firmly” opposed to “any type of unilateral sanctions”, given that “they are never an effective way to solve problems”.

The president of the Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) and number two of the Chinese central bank, Guo Shuqing, added today that China will not participate in the sanctions and that it will continue with exchanges “at the economic, financial and commercial level” with ” all parties”, collects the local press.

Wang added that China will continue to play a “constructive” role in pushing for de-escalation in Ukraine after the Russian invasion, a term Chinese officials avoid using.

The spokesman also said that the ministry and the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine are taking “multiple measures” to help their fellow citizens to leave Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dymtro Kuleba, assured his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, last night that his country is willing to continue negotiations with Russia and that he expects “China’s mediation” to “reach a ceasefire.”

China has maintained an ambiguous position regarding the conflict in Ukraine, in the face of which it insists both on “respect for the territorial integrity of all countries” and on the attention that must be paid to “legitimate security demands” by Russia.

The Asian country abstained last Friday in the vote on a resolution condemning Russia in the United Nations, and has opposed sanctions because it considers that “they do not help to solve problems but to create new ones.”

On February 4, the Russian and Chinese presidents, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, proclaimed after meeting in Beijing the entry of bilateral relations “into a new era” and underlined the good state of ties between Russia and China.

According to Beijing, its relationship with Moscow is that of a “strategic partner”, but this does not include “neither alliance nor confrontation” nor “points to other countries”.