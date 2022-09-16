China calls the statements of the United States commander at the Defense conference in Quito ‘ridiculous’ | Security | News

The Chinese Embassy in Ecuador issued a statement after the statements of the commander of the United States Southern Command, Laura Richardson, at the Southdec 2022 South American Defense Conference that takes place in Quito.

The Embassy text says that the commander “gave ridiculous statements about China, without hiding the intentions of confusing public opinion and defaming and attacking both China and Sino-Ecuadorian relations without any basis.”

Richardson asserted that “China is playing chess”, he also emphasized that mining companies have polluted the rivers and that this country is the main cause of illegal fishing, referring to the conservation zone of the Galapagos Islands.

From China they responded that Ecuador’s Foreign Minister, Juan Carlos Holguín, has affirmed on several occasions that close communications are maintained between the two countries for fishing cooperation.

It was also accused that Ecuador received 14,988 tons of waste from the United States in the last two years. This was attributed to a study by The Last Beach initiative, which seeks to reduce plastic pollution.

“These figures made Ecuador the third largest recipient of plastic waste from the United States in Latin America,” the text indicates.

The four-page letter also refers to statements in other fields in which the Chinese Embassy was alluded to, assuring that they are defamations without any evidence.

Meanwhile, this Thursday, September 15, the second day of conferences will be held with representatives from eleven countries in the region and delegates from other nations who attended as special guests. (YO)