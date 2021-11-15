China, children between 3 and 11 all vaccinated by 2021 – World

China aims to vaccinate all children between the ages of 3 and 11 against Covid-19, amounting to approximately 160 million, by the end of the year: more than half, 84.39 million, have already received the first dose, while 49.44 million have completed the full cycle, the National Health Commission announced yesterday, according to the People’s Daily. While some countries are hesitating about vaccines for younger people before more data is available, Beijing has decided to step up the pace. The country has already inoculated anti-Covid serum to over 75% of its 1.4 billion people, mostly adults and the elderly.

In Russia in the last 24 hours, 38,420 new cases of Covid-19 and 1,211 deaths caused by the disease have been recorded: this was reported by the national coronavirus operations center, taken over by Tass. According to official data, 9,109,094 cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the country since the beginning of the pandemic out of about 146 million inhabitants.

A tough lockdown for unvaccinated people has been in place since midnight in Austria. About two million non-immunized Austrians can now leave their homes alone for work, basic necessities and physical activity. The government announces tight controls with fines of 500 euros for citizens and 3,600 euros for exhibitors. The restrictions do not include children under 12, pregnant women and those who cannot get vaccinated. Pupils who participate in mass screening in schools are also exempted. Those who receive the first dose by December 6 and are in possession of a negative PCR swab for 48 hours ‘leave’ the lockdown. For the nightlife in Vienna it is no longer enough to just be vaccinated, but you also need a PCR test. The government is divided on further measures to curb the fourth wave of coronavirus in Austria, which currently has an incidence of 848. The curfew also for vaccinated people proposed by Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein has been, at least for the moment, rejected by the Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.

The ruling majority in France “does not wish” a lockdown of unvaccinated French people due to Covid-19, as is the case today in Austria, even if “all the hypotheses are on the table”: said the group leader of La République en Marche , Christophe Castaner. “We do not wish it – Castaner said on France 2 – and we must do everything to prevent the need to tighten up the French protection tools”. “A dozen European countries – added the former Minister of the Interior – are in a situation of extremely strong tension on this issue, with an epidemic recovery, and France is not protected from a new wave”. As for the hypothesis of new forms of lockdown, Castaner stressed that “the goal and method we followed are those of vaccination and booster”, and “620,000 appointments” were made for the third dose after the last speech. by Emmanuel Macron on tv. “All the hypotheses, however – he concluded – are still on the table, since we are faced with a virus that surprises us and can still surprise us”.