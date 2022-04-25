China closes streets, tightens measures against coronavirus

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Volunteers and government workers in Shanghai have erected metal barriers in several districts to block small streets and entrances to apartment complexes, as China tightens its coronavirus measures despite complaints. of the residents.

In Pudong, the city’s financial district, thin metal or mesh fences were put up in several neighborhoods under a directive from the local government, according to Caixin, a Chinese business media outlet. Buildings where cases have been found have sealed off their main entrances, leaving only a small opening for pandemic prevention workers to pass through.

In Beijing, authorities announced massive tests starting Monday in the Chaoyang district, home to more than 3 million residents.

The announcement sparked panic buying on Sunday night. Vegetables, eggs, soy sauce and other items sold out of supermarket shelves.

A new outbreak has infected at least 41 people, including 26 in Chaoyang district, state broadcaster CGTN reported.

China on Sunday reported 21,796 new community-transmitted COVID-19 infections, with the vast majority being asymptomatic cases in Shanghai. Across the country, many cities and provinces have imposed some form of lockdown.

The latest outbreak, fueled by the contagious omicron variant, has spread across the country, but particularly in Shanghai. This financial hub of 25 million people has reported thousands of cases but fewer than 100 deaths since the outbreak began nearly two months ago.

In Shanghai, authorities reported 39 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the official death toll to 4,725 at the close of Saturday, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

The city’s lockdown has drawn global attention for its strict approach and sometimes dangerous consequences. Many residents have struggled to get groceries, resorting to bartering and buying in bulk. Others have not been able to get adequate medical attention in time due to strict traffic controls.

___

Penny Wang in Bangkok contributed to this report.