China collapses in markets: what happens?

There China protagonist of the financial markets: the aggressive return of infections, the increasingly strong friction with Washington also on war in Ukraine and some declining internal data sank the dragon’s headlines.

The decline of8% an indicator of Chinese technology companies reverberated in the region. Also, a block for Covid to Shenzhena technology hub, has added to the geopolitical and regulatory risks the sector faces, in part due to the strained links between United States And China.

China wakes up overwhelmed in the equity markets on this Monday in mid-March.

The index Hang Seng Hong Kong fell 5%, with Chinese tech stocks coming to a halt: Tencent fell by 8.81%, Alibaba by 10.52% and Meituan by 16.32%. The Hang Seng Tech index plummeted by over 10%.

Mainland China stocks also fell, with Shanghai’s Composite down 2% and Shenzhen 3% at 8.24 am Italian time.

The shares in China have shown this abrupt slowdown above all due to new and widespread blocks linked to the increase in infections. The world’s second largest economy is facing its largest Covid outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

Shenzhen, the largest manufacturing city in Guangdong Province, told all companies not involved in essential public services to suspend production or have employees work from home for a week. Production disruptions reportedly include the supplier Apple Foxconn.

The city, sometimes referred to as China’s “Silicon Valley,” has shut down public transportation and has begun a third round of city-wide testing. Shenzhen has reported more than 400 confirmed cases since the end of February.

the rapid increase in cases in recent days has prompted local authorities to control the outbreak as China tries to maintain its zero-Covid strategy.

Shanghai, the coastal metropolis home to many foreign businesses and financial companies in Chinahas restored schools for online classes.

“If the blockade is extended, China’s economic growth will suffer significantly … this time half of GDP and the Chinese population will be affected “ said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at ANZ. A week-long freeze on the affected region could reduce the country’s economic growth by about 0.1 percentage points this year.

In addition, the voltage between China And USA on the war in Ukraine. According to US sources, Moscow has requested military assistance from Beijing. If so, Washington would not accept and there could be repercussions in the eternal struggle between the two economies, with repercussions on the delisting of Chinese companies listed in the USA.

Finally, the data indicated that loans fell below expectations in February.