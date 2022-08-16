China conducts military exercises near Taiwan during second visit by US Congress.

Would China seek to isolate Taiwan? Find out in the following report 3:17

(CNN) –– China’s military said it conducted combat alert patrols and military exercises in the sea and airspace around Taiwan on Monday, just a day after a second US congressional delegation arrived in Taipei.

The exercises represent “a solemn response to the political moves of the US and Taiwan, which undermine the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait,” Colonel Shi Yi of the Eastern Operations Command said, as quoted by the official account. of the command on Weibo. “We will take all necessary measures and resolutely uphold national sovereignty, peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” he added.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said 30 Chinese People’s Liberation Army fighter jets and five vessels were detected in the Taiwan Strait on Monday.

A US Congressional delegation, led by Senator Ed Markey, landed in Taipei on Sunday for a previously unannounced two-day visit. This trip comes shortly after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan earlier this month.

Pelosi’s visit, the first in 25 years by a US House speaker to the island, angered Beijing. And China responded by launching significant military exercises over several days in Taiwan.

On Wednesday, China’s military said it had “successfully completed” such training. But he promised to “regularly carry out” additional patrols in the direction of the Taiwan Strait.

China’s ruling Communist Party considers Taiwan part of its territory, even though it has never controlled it. He has even long promised to “reunify” the island with mainland China, by force if necessary.

The delegation, made up of five congressmen, visited the self-governing island in an effort to “reaffirm United States support for Taiwan” as well as to “foster stability and peace across the Taiwan Strait,” a spokesman for Senator Markey said. it’s a statement.

During their meeting on Monday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen thanked the delegation for visiting the island at a “key moment.” Also for showing her support for Taiwan with actions.

Could Taiwan be another Ukraine? 3:01

Tsai stressed that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine highlighted the threat of authoritarian regimes to the world order. And he added that China’s recent military exercises on the island have “severely disturbed” peace and stability in the region.

“Taiwan not only worked closely with our international friends to closely monitor all military movements around us, but also continued to convey to the world our determination to uphold the status quo across the Taiwan Strait,” the president said.

Tsai added that Taiwan is willing to “deepen its cooperation with the US and jointly maintain prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. In the face of global authoritarian expansionism, Taiwan is also willing to deepen trade relations with like-minded democracies and create a more resilient supply chain,” he said.

In response, Markey praised Tsai for her leadership, saying he was “honored” to “stand by Tsai and stand with Taiwan,” according to the statement from the president’s office.

“In such uncertain times, we have to do more to ensure Taiwan’s peace and stability. We have a moral obligation to actively prevent any unnecessary conflict. In responding to this great challenge, Taiwan showed incredible restraint and discretion,” Markey said.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu also thanked the delegation for their visit after receiving the group at the Foreign Ministry on Monday.

“Authoritarian #China cannot dictate how democratic #Taiwan makes friends, gains support, remains resilient and shines as a beacon of freedom,” Wu wrote in a ministry post on Twitter.

For its part, the Chinese Ministry of Defense described the delegation’s trip as an “ambush visit” that “violates China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” according to a statement.

The military exercises carried out by the Eastern Operations Command were a “solemn deterrent” against “collusion and provocation” by the United States and Taiwan, spokesman Wu Qian said.

The Beijing Foreign Ministry also condemned the visit at a press conference on Monday.

Spokesman Wang Wenbin said China urges the United States “not to cause further harm to Sino-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

“China will take firm and resolute measures to uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Wang warned.

CNN’s Eric Cheung, Gladys Tsai and Devan Cole contributed to this report.