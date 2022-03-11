China confines city of 9 million inhabitants due to Covid-19 outbreak

Confronted with its worst epidemic rebound in two years, caused mainly by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Chinese authorities ordered this Friday to confine the city of Changchun, with 9 million inhabitants, in the northeast of the country.

The inhabitants of this city will have to stay in their homes and only one person per household will be able to leave the home once every two days for compelling reasons, said the Changchun mayor’s office, which plans to subject the entire population to covid detection tests. .

This is the largest confinement announced by China since the tax in the Xi’an metropolis, when 13 million inhabitants were quarantined at the end of last year for a month.

The city council ordered the closure of schools and shops and public transport. It is forbidden to leave the town, which has registered hundreds of cases in recent days.

Changchun, the city of “eternal spring”, is the capital of Jilin province, which borders North Korea.

China, where the virus was first detected Covid-19at the end of 2019, quickly stopped the epidemic in the spring of 2020 by adopting very strict confinement measures that affected entire cities.

The Asian giant thus managed to control the spread of infections to a great extent, and has reported an official balance of just over 100,000 cases -4,636 of which are fatal- in two years.

But the Omicron variant has caused localized outbreaks. This Friday, 1,369 cases had been registered in 24 hoursaccording to data from the Ministry of Health.

This is a figure that is still very low compared to the rest of the world, but it is the highest recorded by China since the first phase of the epidemic (early 2020).

Of this total, the authorities recorded 158 imported cases and 814 asymptomatic cases that are part of a separate count.

Given the increase in cases, the country announced that it will introduce the use of rapid antigen tests for the first time, which can be purchased in hospitals and “retail pharmacies, online sales platforms and other channels.”

“Refine Measurements”

The epidemic peak occurs while infections in Hong Kong are out of control, with hospitals overflowing with patients and the local population looting supermarkets, panicked, in fear of confinement.

There, 73% of refugees and asylum seekers have “serious” difficulties feeding themselves, as they were unable to buy food between the end of February and the beginning of March, according to a study published this Friday by the organization Refugee Concern Network (RCN).

“These results suggest that the 14,000 refugees and asylum seekers in Hong Kong are facing a catastrophic humanitarian situation,” RCN said in a statement. Some 120 refugees participated in their study.

A senior Chinese scientist declared last week that the country should try to live with the virus and that the authorities could abandon their “Covid-zero” strategy in “the near future”.

Very few Chinese have been infected with Covid and their collective immunity comes almost entirely from vaccines manufactured in the country, according to expert Zeng Guang, who considered that China would be weaker against the virus than Western countries.

However, the authorities do not seem willing to abandon their strategy.

“We must constantly perfect measures” against the epidemic, Premier Li Keqiang said during a speech to deputies on March 5.

The measures have been tightened in many parts of the country, such as in Shanghai, the most populous city in China (25 million inhabitants), where students must follow classes online.