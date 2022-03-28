China confines Shanghai, the world’s largest port, due to Covid

China extends its hard line policy in the face of Covid-19 outbreaks. This Sunday she ordered to confine Shanghai. The huge city of 25 million people, which has the world’s largest port, will be placed on lockdown to try to contain an outbreak of coronavirus. Ten days ago, China confined more than 50 million inhabitants of the northern provinces of Jinlin and the southern province of Shenzen, neighboring Hong Kong. China applies the policy of total confinement or “zero tolerance” even with few confirmed cases, something that other countries have abandoned completely long ago.

As announced by the Chinese authorities, in Shanghai the measure will be carried out in two phases over the next nine days and following the division of the city that marks the river that crosses it, the Huang Pu. First, the modern area of ​​Pudong will be closed, from this Sunday until Friday, April 1, and then the historic neighborhoods of Puxi, from until the early hours of Tuesday, April 5. During that time, the objective is to carry out several rounds of coronavirus tests to the 25 million inhabitants of Shanghai, the economic capital of China.

Until now, the authorities resisted a total confinement of Shanghai due to its strong economic, national and global impact, since they would have to close all its factories and also its important port, the first in the world in merchandise traffic and through which each More than 43 million containers pass through each year. But finally they decided to repeat the same temporary confinement that the southern city of Shenzhen, with 17 million inhabitants and bordering Hong Kong, followed 10 days ago. It was partially reopened last Monday.

Apparently, the closures of neighborhoods and urbanizations ordered this month to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus, which is only growing, are not working. In its last count, which corresponds to Saturday, Shanghai already exceeded the number of total cases to the confined province of Jilin. Compared to 2,078 infections (1,071 with symptoms), Shanghai reported 2,678 infections. Of these, 47 had symptoms and 2,631 were asymptomatic, despite the fact that it surely includes those with minor ailments. But such a different proportion of symptomatic and asymptomatic between Jilin and Shanghai, and the drastic decision to close this megalopolis, once again cast doubt on the official data from China. In total, the country registered 5,072 cases on Saturday, one of its highest figures since it controlled the outbreak of the pandemic in Wuhan two years ago.