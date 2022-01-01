China, cooperation and the future: Xi Jinping’s year-end speech

On New Year’s Eve, the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, through the China Media Group and the internet, he delivered the message of good wishes for the new year of 2022. Here is the complete text.

The integral speech by Xi Jinping

Good evening! 2022 is coming and from Beijing I offer you my sincere wishes for the new year.

Recalling the past year, 2021 held extraordinary significance. We have personally experienced milestones in the history of the Communist Party of China and the People’s Republic of China. With the historic intertwining of the struggle objectives of the “two Centenarians”, we have begun our new path for the complete construction of a modern socialist country and we are advancing with great strides on the road to the great rebirth of the Chinese nation.

Throughout the past year, workers, those in the fields as well as those in businesses, communities, schools, hospitals, barracks and research institutes, have worked hard. We have worked and given all of ourselves, but also received. Over time, we have seen and experienced an increasingly tenacious and prosperous China. Kind and respectable people live in our country, development is rapid and changes daily, and our cause goes on from generation to generation.

On July 1st, we solemnly celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. Standing in the Tiananmen tribune, I found myself engrossed in endless thoughts: historical processes filled with change and storms, and the CCP, as a party with a hundred-year history, has led the people of more than a billion people to brilliant results. , maintaining an indomitable spirit and remained firm on the original ideals after so many difficulties. Pre-established objectives can be achieved only on condition that the original motivations are not forgotten. We must advance and fight diligently and tirelessly so as not to disappoint history, the era and the people.

The Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee approved the Party’s third historic resolution. The achievements of the centennial inspire us with courage, and the centuries-old experiences inspire us. I talked about the dialogue between Chairman Mao and Mr. Huang Yanpei in a Yaodong: only with the courage to self-reform can we take the initiative in history. The rebirth of the Chinese nation is by no means a simple undertaking, and it is impossible to achieve it only by making a superficial effort. It is not a straight and flat road, nor is it achievable all at once. We must always keep the future in mind, remember the possible risks even when we have security, and maintain strategic steadfastness and patience, and “aim for the moon while keeping an eye on the earth.”

A large country certainly has priority issues. Everything is done in the interest of the people. I have conducted inspections in various locations and have seen and heard so many things that have enriched and inspired me. Whenever I visited a family, I always asked its members if they were facing any difficulties, and I always remember the words they said.

The concerns of the people are always in my heart, and I prioritize what the people want. I too come from the countryside, and have personally experienced poverty. With the continuous commitment of many generations, those who lived in poverty can now eat their fill, have enough clothes, go to school, have a home in which to live and enjoy health care. Building a moderately prosperous society in every respect and eliminating poverty are tasks that our party had towards the people, but also contributions it makes to the world. To ensure that the people live better and better, we cannot stop at the results obtained because there is still a long way to go.

Harnessing the Yellow River represents a millennial wish of the Chinese people. In recent years I have visited all 9 provinces and autonomous regions crossed by it. From the Yellow River to the Blue River, that is the “mother rivers” of China; from the clean, turquoise Qinghai Lake to the meandering and rushing Yarlung Zangbo River; from the massive project for the diversion of water from south to north to the “green map” of the Saihanba forest farm; from the migration of elephants from the south to the north of Yunnan province and their final homecoming, to the procreation and transhumance of Tibetan antelopes … all of which tells us that if we take care of the environment, it will never betray us.

Last year there were many unforgettable Chinese expressions, moments and stories. The oath of youth: “The Party is safe, I am ready to contribute to the strengthening of the homeland”; the declaration of one’s deep feelings towards the homeland: “my pure love is dedicated only to China”; the mission to the Sun of the Xihe satellite, that of Zhurong to Mars and the space travel of the central module Tianhe; the passion and courage of the athletes to win victory and honor; the resolute fight against the epidemic by the whole country; mutual aid and the reconstruction of the homes of citizens affected by natural disasters; the utmost dedication of the commanders and soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army and the Armed Police to strengthening the armed forces and protecting the homeland; the efforts and struggles of countless daily heroes. All of this is a tremendous push that spurs China’s march and progress into the new era.

The homeland always cares about the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macau. Only by supporting each other and working together to overcome difficulties can the principle of “One country, two systems” proceed in a stable way. Achieving the complete unity of the whole country is the common will of all compatriots on both sides. With such sincerity, I hope that the sons and daughters of the whole Chinese nation can go hand in hand, creating a better future together.

During the telephone conversations and video conferences I had with leaders of various countries and heads of international organizations, I have received many times their appreciation for China’s fight against the Covid-19 epidemic and for its contributions to prevention and control. of the global pandemic. So far, China has provided a total of 2 billion doses of the Covid vaccine to over 120 countries and international organizations. All countries are in the same boat and will be able to write the new chapter of the human community with a shared future only through solidarity and cooperation.

In more than a month, the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics will be held. Getting more and more people to participate in snow and ice sports is the goal of organizing the Olympics. We are sincerely committed to offering the world an exceptional edition of the Olympics. The world is waiting for China, and China is already ready.

The New Year’s bell is about to ring. Our three astronauts are still on a mission in infinite space. Overseas compatriots are still hard at work, the staff of embassies and consulates, envoys from Chinese-capitalized enterprises and Chinese students abroad, as well as all those who follow their dream are still doing their best, as are you. . Here I offer you all my sincere greetings for the new year.

For a shared future! Best wishes for the peace and prosperity of the country and the happiness and security of the people !!!