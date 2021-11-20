China Currency Reserves Release, Crude Oil Prices Down – Economy

China is working on releasing its strategic oil reserves and helping to slide crude oil prices to six-month lows. The move, already made in recent months to contain the rise in raw materials and commodities, is not clear whether it is due to the request made by US President Joe Biden to his counterpart Xi Jinping during the virtual summit held earlier this week. According to the hypothesis reported by the South China Morning Post, in fact, the United States has proposed joint action on crude oil in Beijing as part of the all-round discussions on economic cooperation. “We are working on their release. And for any related details, we will post a statement on our website,” a spokesperson for China’s National Food and Strategic Reserve Administration said in the local media report.

The Biden administration is under increasing internal pressure following the recent surge in inflation, which jumped to 6.2% in October with the largest rise since 1990. The US has the largest strategic reserves in the world, at 727 million barrels. , against the approximately 200 million attributed to China. American action, however, had an even wider reach after the OPEC cartel and its allies rejected pressure from Washington to increase production. The International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC have stated in recent weeks that more supply will be available in the coming months, but the proposed release of reserves represents an unprecedented challenge for the cartel of producing countries because it involves their main importer, China.

In addition to Beijing, the same requests were made to the main consumer countries worldwide, such as Japan, South Korea and India, amid the need to curb crude oil prices and support the economy still grappling with the difficulties of the pandemic of the COVID-19. An official of the Japanese Ministry of Industry has admitted the American request for cooperation, specifying – according to local media – that by law, Tokyo cannot use reserves to lower prices. Seoul has made it clear that the South Korean government is considering the possibility of releasing part of its strategic reserves. “We are examining the matter with the competent ministries,” said an official quoted anonymously by Yonhap, according to which a decision will be made “while we observe the movements of other countries that have received the same requests”.

At the end of August, Seoul had about 98 million barrels of strategic oil reserves, enough to ‘last’ 106 days without the import of crude oil. Meanwhile, oil has slipped to the lows of the last six months in New York in the whirlwind of rumors and confirmations on the possible use of strategic reserves by China and on the pressure activated by Biden for a coordinated and targeted action to cool tensions on energy prices. Prices, in the early afternoon in New York, saw the barrel first fall to 77.08 dollars a barrel, to then recover to 78.40.