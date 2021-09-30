China declares bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchanges illegal, prices plummeting

Beijing – Sharp drop in bitcoin after that the Central Bank of China announced that transactions related to cryptocurrencies will be illegal in the country. For the People’s Bank of China, cryptocurrencies have disrupted the economic and financial order by favoring illegal and criminal activities such as money laundering. Therefore, the Chinese central bank stressed, “commercial activities related to cryptocurrencies are illegal”. Bitcoin, which fell from $ 45,000 to $ 40,750, now stands at $ 51,513. Ether also records a 7.62% decline to $ 2,825.

The Central Bank of China has any transactions related to cryptocurrencies prohibited, including payments, trading, and advertising, citing the risks that such activities pose to the stability of the country. The Central Bank clarified “they do not have the same legal status as legal tender currency and cannot be distributed on the market as money”. Furthermore, continues the note from the Peoplès Bank of China, virtual currency exchanges and transactions they are defined as ‘illegal financial activities and are strictly prohibited’.









In recent years, bitcoin and other cryptocurrency transactions “have prevailed, upsetting the economic and financial order, favoring money laundering, illegal fund raising, fraud, pyramid schemes and other illegal and criminal activities” and putting “The security of people’s property is at serious risk”. In accordance with the decision of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and the State Council (the central government), the Central Bank, in collaboration with the relevant departments, has issued a series of policies and measures to clarify that “virtual currencies have no legal tender “.

All this while forbidding “financial institutions from developing e participation in activities related to virtual currency, and domestic transactions’, as well as’ the financing of token issuance ‘. The latest move comes at the end of a progressive Central Bank campaign against cryptocurrencies which in recent months have seen the demolition of mining and production of virtual currencies in all the provinces of the country, to the point that mmany Chinese players have moved their businesses to the United States.







