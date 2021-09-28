China declares cryptocurrency transactions illegal: Bitcoin plummets

In May, we talked about how China has stepped up its own war on cryptocurrencies, sending Ethereum, Dogecoin and Cardano down. But above all the Bitcoin, whose value had plummeted to just over 32 thousand dollars, only to bounce again. Today this battle reaches a turning point: the Central Bank of China he has declared all cryptocurrency transactions are illegal.

Just in the month that El Salvador adopts Bitcoin as legal currency, therefore, China is rowing in the diametrically opposite direction. And while the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) announces, in an update on its official website, that it will ban financial institutions and payment companies from facilitating cryptocurrency trading, the regulator also announced that it will monitoring intensified of the activities related to it. As reported by Forbes, the Central Bank wants to establish a mechanism to stop cryptocurrency trading and mining activities in the bud. The latter, in particular, had already been banned in China last June, when Beijing led many companies to look elsewhere and seek other areas of the world – Kazakhstan had become one of the preferred alternative destinations – to mine Bitcoin at sustainable energy costs. .

READ ALSO: “Why Kazakhstan is becoming a favorite destination for Chinese cryptocurrency mining companies”

Loading... Advertisements

No to crypto, yes to digital yuan?

A firm “no” therefore to crypto and all related activities. From trading to executing orders, from issuing tokens to trading with foreign currencies. “Foreign virtual currency exchanges that use the internet to offer services to Chinese residents are also considered illegal financial activities,” she said Pboc, as reported by the Cnbc. A choice that seems to orient China towards digital currency issued by the Central Bank. Already in June there was talk of the digital yuan which, having already been tested in large-scale pilot projects, seemed to have an advantage over the euro and the dollar. Today’s ban, the closure of China’s Bitcoin “mines” and the blocking of transactions by those institutions that support trading could accelerate the transition to the national digital currency.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin collapses

The capitalization of cryptocurrencies had reached excellent milestones in early September. However, for some days already, indecision had caused important fluctuations. Today, as a result of the Beijing announcement, Bitcoin fell as much as 4.5%, Ethereum fell by 6.5% and Cardano by 6%.