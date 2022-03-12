China decrees new restrictions due to pandemic

China on Saturday instituted new coronavirus restrictions that include calling on the public not to leave Beijing and closing schools in Shanghai, as Hong Kong’s governor warned that the local COVID outbreak has not yet peaked.

In Beijing, where five new cases were reported, part of the Yosemite residential complex in the northern district of Shunyi was placed on lockdown after an infection was found. Residents were ordered to undergo tests.

The government said the infected person was in close contact with a previous case in the capital.

“Please don’t leave Beijing unless necessary,” a spokesman for the capital’s Communist Party committee, Xu Hejian, said, according to state television.

The government reported 588 new confirmed cases and no deaths in the 24 hours to midnight Friday. The numbers are low compared to other countries, but authorities say they are ready to lock down communities if a case is detected.

The Shanghai municipal government, where 22 new cases were reported on Saturday, announced that schools would return to online classes.

Public attractions like the Oriental Pearl TV tower have started requiring visitors to show negative test results for the virus, media said.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam warned that the wave of infections in the territory may not yet have peaked, despite tough controls on travel and business. The city reported more than 27,600 new confirmed cases.

The new cases in mainland China include 134 in the northeastern province of Jinlin, where the industrial city of Chengchun, with a population of 9 million, was placed on lockdown on Friday.

Changchun and the provincial capital, also called Jinlin, remain “at the peak of community transmission,” Provincial Communist Party Secretary Jing Junhai said in a statement.