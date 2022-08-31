China discovers two new carriers of exclusive ‘golden blood’

A hospital of the Chinese province of Jiangsu (this) discovered two new women with the Rhnull blood type, known as the “golden blood” for being the rarest, having been found in less than 50 people around the planet, the official Global Times reports today.

The hospital entity found null Rh blood in the analyzes carried out on a patient suffering from severe anemia, to later confirm the same type of plasma in her older sister.

Since 1961, the date it was first discovered the “golden blood” in an Australian aborigine, the people in the world confirmed with this blood in which the red blood cells do not have any Rh antigen do not reach half a hundred, adding four in total in the Asian giant.

Rhnull carriers are universal donors, which makes their plasma a very valuable type, but in turn they can only receive transfusions of the same blood, since they are incompatible with 99.9999994% of that which comes from donations .

The news of the discovery, due to its rarity, went viral on the Weibo social network, the Chinese equivalent to the one censored in the country. Twitter.

More than 620 million views and comments made the post about it the hot topic on the platform.

“Why are people persuading these anemic women to donate blood? What are you thinking? affirmed an Internet user in the news, making clear the value for many of the “golden blood”.