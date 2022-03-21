China Eastern Airlines plane crashes in Guangxi with 132 on board

Zach 40 mins ago Health Leave a comment 39 Views

A plane like the one in this file photo of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 jet crashed with 133 people on board.

A China Eastern airlines plane, with 132 people on board, 123 passengers and 9 crew, crashed in the Guangxi region, according to state media in China.

At the moment both the reason for the accident and the number of victims are unknown, although it is feared that there are no survivors.

The crash of the Boeing 737 jet in a mountainous region caused a forest firesay the reports.

China’s CCTV channel said rescue teams have already been dispatched to the region.

