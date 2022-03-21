China Eastern Airlines plane crashes in Guangxi with 132 on board

Drafting

image source, Getty Images Caption, A plane like the one in this file photo of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 jet crashed with 133 people on board.

A China Eastern airlines plane, with 132 people on board, 123 passengers and 9 crew, crashed in the Guangxi region, according to state media in China.

At the moment both the reason for the accident and the number of victims are unknown, although it is feared that there are no survivors.

The crash of the Boeing 737 jet in a mountainous region caused a forest firesay the reports.

China’s CCTV channel said rescue teams have already been dispatched to the region.

Guangxi is a southern region that borders Guangzhou, a major city in the southeast of the country. The plane crashed near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county.

The flight covered a distance of 1,357 kilometers with an expected duration of one hour and forty minutes.

According to data from the FlightRadar24 flight tracking portal, the aircraft was flying at 2:19 p.m. local time (06:19 GMT) at an altitude of 29,100 feet (8,870 meters) when, about 55 kilometers west of the town of Wuzhou, began to descend.

The flight’s last point of contact was about 25 kilometers southwest of Wuzhou, where it was recorded. a sudden descent of almost 8,000 meters in just three minutesaccording to the flight portal.

The BBC correspondent in Beijing, Stephen McDonell, comments that, until now, there has been no more information related to this accident.

He adds, however, that China generally has a good aviation safety record.

A major accident has not occurred in that country since August 2010, when a flight from Harbin crashed in Yichun, killing 42 people.

