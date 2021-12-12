China, Evergrande default: bad news for Inter

Bad news is coming from China for Inter. The heavy economic crisis of the Chinese real estate group Evergrande in fact, it seems to have no end: after the countless public aid requested by the multinational from the Chinese state (which, however, is implementing an ever greater tightening), now also the international rating agency Fitch it downgraded the company’s status, bringing it just above the “junk” level.

According to what was told by the sector newspaper Milan Finance, the rating agency Fitch would not have limited itself to expressing a very negative opinion on the Asian giant, but would have decreed its real failure due to numerous and burdensome unresolved pending debts towards creditors that the year incurred over the last few years.

Evergrande’s crisis and Zhang’s investment

A situation that appears to have no way out and which unfortunately risks having non-trivial repercussions also on Nerazzurri club. Yes, because among the companies operating in the Chinese territory that would have decided – in more or less recent times – to support an investment to help Evergrande there would also be that of the president Zhang Jindong.

As reported by the Corriere dello Sport website, the latter had in fact invested part of the capital of Suning (company of which he is the founder and current honorary president) by subscribing in 2017 class A shares of Evergrande Real Estate – as part of a capital raising operation on the market – for a total value of approximately 2.6 billion euros.

But four years ago the real estate sector Chinese was on the rise, the prospect was to collect important gains from this choice. In recent years, however, the cooling of the Chinese economy has changed the scenario. And now, in the event of a real default by Evergrande, the number one of theInter it would lose those 2.6 billion euros invested at the time.

The summer rumblings and the Suning situation

A problem that appears to be no small feat for the Nerazzurri president. Zhang Jindong himself in the course of 2020 it had decided to renegotiate the previously signed agreement, renouncing the repayment of the loan and thus keeping the stake fixed. This choice was made to avoid one liquidity crisis by Evergrande.

But the bad news doesn’t stop there. The situation that is emerging has an impact – and not a little – also on debt of Suning itself (which would be looking for a minority member to be introduced to the club’s board). In fact, all analysts and experts of the Chinese market consider it worrying growth the amount that the group must pay to creditors.

Even before the latest news reported by Fitch, according to which it is not taken for granted that an intervention by the Government of Beijing can once again save the scenario, in recent months there has been a major collapse in the value of the shares held by the club that owns Inter. A scenario of which the fans of the Beloved they got their first taste last summer.

Despite the more than positive results that the new coach Simone Inzaghi is getting at the helm of the team, the summer transfer market had already amply shown the economic weaknesses of the Nerazzurri, forced to sell their most valuable pieces (Lukaku and Hakimi) and the manager on whom they were building the future of the club (Antonio Conte, now marrying at Tottenham).