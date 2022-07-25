China executes man who set ex-wife on fire during live broadcast

Lhamo, a farmer and streamer in China’s Sichuan province who died in September 2020.

(CNN) — A man who killed his ex-wife by setting her on fire during a live broadcast was executed in China on Saturday, state media reported, marking the end of a case that sparked horror and outrage across the country.

Tang Lu was executed by a court in the southwestern province of Sichuan, according to the Global Times, citing the Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture Intermediate People’s Court.

Tang was allowed to meet with his family before the execution, the Global Times reported. Tang’s ex-wife, Lhamo, was a farmer and streamer in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. State media reported that Tang had a history of physical abuse towards Lhamo, and the couple divorced in June 2020.

He repeatedly sought her out and asked her to remarry in the following months, but was turned down.

Then, in September 2020, Lhamo was livestreaming a video of herself when Tang appeared behind her, poured gasoline on her and set her on fire. She died two weeks later. Tang was arrested shortly after the attack and sentenced to death in October 2021.

The case received wide coverage in the national and international media, sparking debate about the abuse and mistreatment of women in China, and how the country’s legal system often fails to protect victims and easily pardon victims. the perpetrators.

Until 2001, when China changed its marriage law, abuse was not considered grounds for divorce.

China enacted its first national law banning domestic violence in 2015, groundbreaking legislation that defined the crime for the first time and covers both psychological abuse and physical violence.

However, critics say there are still loopholes in the law: It doesn’t cover same-sex couples and it doesn’t mention sexual violence.

The debate about violence against women and gender inequality in China has continued since Lhamo’s death.

Recent controversies have included several explosive rape allegations involving high-profile names last year and an assault on multiple women at a restaurant last month after one of them defended herself against sexual harassment by a man.