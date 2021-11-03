China, fear Covid: “Stock up on food and stay home”. And Beijing halves its flights

“Stock up on food and stay at home.” In China the turmoil, which many have linked to the onset of new Covid outbreaks caused by the Delta variant, arrived via the web: a message from the Ministry of Commerce has put families in turmoil, with an invitation to food supplies for a long period that embraces winter and extends until spring. Followed by a reminder to the local authorities to protect safety and avoid tensions and violent episodes in the grabbing of food.

The fears, from the epidemic to tensions with Taiwan

The statement, released late Monday evening, ignited online discussions and fueled various theories amid fears of an enlargement of theepidemic of coronavirus, an already predicted cold spell or even an escalation in the tug-of-war with Taiwan. In response to the wave of panic, the Economic Daily, a newspaper supported by the Communist Party of China, urged netizens not to go too far with the imagination, giving an authentic interpretation of the directive according to which the aim was only to ” make sure citizens were not caught off guard in the event of blocking of their area.

The main risk linked to Covid

Put in these terms, the appeal launched to the population would therefore seem to be mainly linked to the risk of a new Covid emergency and to the zero tolerance policy adopted by Beijing. As demonstrated by the mass swabs taken on 33 thousand people a DisneyLand of Shanghai, closed after a single infection. Or the operation on the fast train headed to Shanghai and forced to stop last week, evacuate all the more than 200 passengers on board and transfer them to Covid centers after, even in that case, only one suspected case of contagion.

Flights halved

The capital, meanwhile, has halved its flights as part of the tightening against Delta variant outbreaks, less than 100 days before the Winter Olympics. As evidenced by the VariFlight aerial monitoring site: a thousand flights, about half of those to and from the two airports of the city (Capital and Daxing), have been canceled. The local health commission, urging the third dose of the vaccine and asking not to leave the city except in “absolutely necessary” cases, made it clear that residents who have left for business or pleasure trips to areas with confirmed cases should “postpone” the return, causing discontent on the web. Beijing has reported four new infections, all in a family from Tiantongyuan, in the Changping district.

About twenty schools closed

Consequently, the area has been labeled as a ‘medium risk‘ with the closure of nearly twenty schools and tests for approximately 142,700 residents. During a video meeting Monday evening, Cai Qi, the powerful head of the Communist Party of Beijing, said the city had reported a new outbreak of family groups, urging officials to immediately take action to break the chain of transmission, the Global Times. At the national level, the cases ascertained yesterday were 71, of which 54 related to internal transmission. Few in relation to other countries, too many for zero tolerance.