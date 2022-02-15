China, Friends TV series: a revised version airs without Ross’s lesbian wife and spicy conversations

The television series is back on Chinese TVs “Friends“. The American sit-com has” crossed “the Chinese borders but something in the version approved for viewers in China has changed. Indeed it has disappeared and is a someone: it is Ross’s ex-wife who is a lesbian in the plot of the popular TV series In addition, conversations have been canceled that have sex as a theme. If you see the protests of the fans (there are many Chinese fans: they really like the series) and of the LGBTQ community in linked to Friends in these hours, here is the reason.

In the first episode, conversations regarding Ross character’s ex-wife Carol Willick, who divorces him after realizing she is a lesbian, have been canceled. Other conversations that were sexually explicit were also eliminated.

In the CNN story, the two versions are compared. In the original version, Ross mentions that “there was only one woman” for Carol, who leaves him for her friend Susan Bunch, while her friend Joey asks him if she ever knew that she she was a lesbian. And again: in the previous version on a Chinese platform, Ross said “(Women can have) multiple orgasms” when he discussed the benefits of men and women with his friends in the cafe. In the recent version, the platforms have replaced the Chinese subtitle of Ross’s phrase with “Women have endless gossip.” The Chinese aren’t quite English fast, or at least not everyone who follows and watches Friends. Read what a Weibo user wrote: “Not only does it ignore women’s sexual desire and pleasure, but it also reinforces the gender stereotype of women.” This comment received more than 81,000 likes, Cnn reports. A year ago there was also a strong controversy related to schools about gender stereotypes in China.

The show debuted on the Chinese streaming platforms Sohu video and iQiyi in 2012 without any censorship. Chinese viewers have also become passionate about the stories and characters played by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The six friends who live in New York City are back in the limelight also thanks at the recent reunion. The Chinese streaming platforms therefore re-broadcast the show but fans noticed that everything was not quite the same as before. And they launched the #FriendsCensored hashtag on social media, which has become the most trending topic on the Chinese social network Weibo.

The hashtag received more than 54 million views on the site on Friday night, but was then censored by the platform on Saturday morning, with search results showing “this topic is not shown according to relevant laws and regulations“.

In 2016, China issued new guidelines that say TV shows should not include stories involving gay relationships, as well as other topics that “they exaggerate the dark side of society“. The eight-page document referred to “vulgar, immoral and unhealthy contents“ and he considered homosexuality, extramarital affairs, one-night stands, and love between minors as off-limits.