China from the bitcoin blockade to the launch of the eYuan: what’s behind it and future developments

China’s relationship with cryptocurrencies has never been particularly clear but, rather, it has recorded fluctuating trends that revealed the indecision between considering cryptocurrencies an opportunity or a real threat to the Chinese economy. After months of uncertainty, it would seem that we have come to an end and that it is possible, within the information limits of China, to analyze the reason behind the blockade of Bitcoin in the People’s Republic.

In fact, China, through its Central Bank, has invited banks and online payment platforms to discourage strongly customers in transactions in Bitcoin or other virtual currencies. Many institutions in the country have been recalled, but we mention only a few: Agricultural Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Alipay, China Construction Bank. The invitation made to the aforementioned institutions would have been aimed at “maintaining financial stability and security”, due to the fact that cryptocurrency trading “disturbs the normal economic and financial order”.

Under this recommendation, however, there seem to be numerous others reasons. In fact, that the cryptocurrency market was particularly unstable and subject to even sudden fluctuations was already known and, therefore, such a reaction from China would seem very late compared to the occurrence of the problem. Also some problems, relating for example to the facilitation of recycling or to the financing of criminal activities, would fall within the group of elements already known and it does not seem plausible that they are the real motivation behind the blocking of Bitcoin in China.

There are, however, at least 2 other avenues that are worth going through and analyzing. The first refers to the e-yuan, while the second relates to carbon emissions.

As for the e-yuan, which a few years ago had not yet been effectively launched, it now seems to have arrived the moment of the big launch. After some experiments, in fact, there are already several Chinese regions that directly provide salaries in digital currency and there is an ever greater diffusion of wallet virtual on the main online payment apps (Alipay and WeChat for example). Of course, the Beijing government could never have allowed the parallel development of the Chinese e-yuan virtual currency with cryptocurrencies, for obvious reasons. First of all, the fact that cryptocurrencies are conceived with characteristics (anonymous, encrypted) absolutely free from any control and, therefore, definitely distant from Chinese ideologies. Unlike cryptocurrencies, in fact, the e-yuan is completely centralized and managed by the Chinese central bank. The latter could, if necessary, access the related data without hindrance, unlike what happens with cryptocurrencies. These characteristics, combined with increasingly frequent market fluctuations, have probably led the Beijing government to effectively halt the development of cryptocurrencies in China.

Carbon emissions

As for carbon emissions, however, the issue is of an environmental nature and also relates to the long-term development plans of the Chinese government.

It was noted, in particular, that bitcoin production consumes huge amounts of energy. Just think, for a quick comparison, that the annual production of bitcoin for China alone emits the same amount of CO2 as the whole of Portugal.

Let’s analyze the problem better. The reason behind so much pollution it is, essentially, the processing capacity of the data necessary for the creation of bitcoin. For the processing of these data, in fact, very powerful computers are required that consume a lot of energy. According to Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, mining activities consume 121.36 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity over a calendar year. A truly impressive amount.

A variety of sources are required to achieve these levels of electricity, including coal-fired power. Specifically, the latter played a primary role. In fact, think that the impact of the various sources on the production of electricity it was respectively 17% for hydroelectric plants, 20% for a mix consisting of wind, nuclear, gas and solar, and the remaining part for coal (we are talking about over 60%). Here, therefore, that the impact of coal on the issue of bitcoin production is very significant and the two issues are deeply interconnected.

In particular, the use of coal in the area of ​​China was concentrated in the Xinjiang region, in the northwestern part of the country. This is a geographical detail that will be better understood in the rest of the article.

It became evident, over time, that such levels of production did not reconcile with China’s goals of becoming carbon neutral by 2060, as reported by Carlos Torres Diaz, head of energy and gas research at Rystad Energy who says: “Even though the share of emissions from bitcoin mining in China remains small compared to other economic activities, it still makes sense for the Chinese government to curb cryptocurrency production. since the energy intensity of this activity is very high. This is one of the many sectors on which China must focus in order to maintain its commitment to become carbon neutral by 2060 and reach the peak of emissions by 2030 ”. It resulted, therefore, that the impact of bitcoin production was too high in terms of pollution and that it did not coincide with the medium / long-term objectives of the People’s Republic. This, it is believed by many, was one of the elements that led to the decision to stop the development of bitcoin in China.

What effects did this decision have?

The stop to the development of bitcoin in China has generated great confusion and a general flight from the country. Although, as mentioned above, China has always had a fluctuating attitude on this issue, it must be recognized that over time more or less stable locations had been created for the production of bitcoin. Locations that, with the arrest by the Beijing government, were irreparably compromised.

This measure has triggered a series of chain reactions and a general exodus from China to other Asian countries and the United States. Bitcoin miners, in fact, are experiencing a truly unusual situation, which has seen the share of hashrates (nb “Hash rate means the unit of measurement of the processing power of the Bitcoin network. When the network reaches a hash rate of 10 Th / s, means that it can perform a trillion calculations per second. “) For mining in China down from 75.5 to 46% in just a few months (just 7).

Here, then, that the geographical detail mentioned above, since many (about this mass exodus from China) have preferred to move in the near vicinity Kazakhstan and transfer the operations there. The cost of electricity in this country, in fact, is very low and stands at 3 cents per kilowatt hour. This proximity to China, together with such a low cost of electricity, has led to a very significant increase in the level of hashrate in the production of bitcoin, which has gone from 1.4 to 8.2% globally and which has brought Kazakhstan to the lowest step of the podium, ie to third place in the world. In second place, however, the position of the United States is consolidated (16.8%). In the States, in fact, there is one state in particular that has attracted many. The Texas. The latter not only has the lowest energy prices in the world, but is committed to a virtuous path of growth and innovation. Suffice it to say, in fact, that as a result of its resolute commitment to invest in renewable energy, Texas has increased a lot wind power, bringing it to a record level: already in 2019, in fact, 20% of electricity was of wind origin. There are, of course, other factors that made Texas too an interesting state for cryptocurrencies. Among these, it is worth mentioning the strong deregulation on the issue of electricity, due to which customers can choose their electricity suppliers and above all the very tolerant attitude that the Texan leaders have towards cryptocurrencies. Continuing instead with the importance of countries in the world, followed after the United States we find Russia, Iran and Canada.

All these changes on the policies of tolerance or not of cryptocurrencies, even at a geopolitical level, have also had a significant impact on the trend of Bitcoin, which for the entire month of June and July recorded very remarkable losses.

In particular, the extreme volatility of the cryptocurrency market has brought bitcoin to $ 32,094, a downward value that has dragged even the smaller coins with it, in a real negative spiral.

Developments of the near future

The prospects for the future of bitcoin or cryptocurrencies in general always leave many margins of uncertainty, due to the volatility of the market that we have witnessed in recent years. Consequently, it is not possible to formulate long-term scenarios but some considerations can certainly be made.

Certainly, the Chinese squeeze on bitcoin has had a significant impact and caused considerable inconvenience. It is also true, however, that it seems to have definitively closed a chapter in the history of bitcoin that was far from safe and stable. China’s behavior on this issue, vague and not always clear, has caused in the past years uncertainties and perplexities difficult to interpret and manage. Consequently, the position taken by the People’s Republic on this issue could have, even if it caused turmoil in the short term, an advantage over the medium to long term in terms of stability and security.

On the other hand, and in general, it is certainly true that the cryptocurrency market is still very volatile. It was news a few days ago that bitcoin, together with other cryptocurrencies, returned to the $ 38,000 area following the drops recorded in June and July. Analysts attribute this increase to some statements by Elon Musk, which has returned to open on the subject of payments in cryptocurrencies for the cars marketed by Tesla, as long as the mining farms use clean energy to an extent of no less than 50%. At the same time, there were other minor news such as Amazon’s search for a new professional figure expert in cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

Conclusions

Of course, these are not all news of primary importance, but they are elements that are believed to have contributed to a rise in cryptocurrencies after months of generalized decline. On the other hand, it would not be the first time that the cryptocurrency market reacts to statements or clues of this type.

In conclusion, although it is really difficult to determine a long-term horizon for bitcoins and cryptocurrencies in general, it has been possible to observe how sudden declines that frighten analysts are, often and in a short time, recovered. In principle, therefore, the degree of confidence on the development of cryptocurrencies remains high, also and above all in consideration of the fact that, to date, the actors involved and the interests at stake are starting to be very many.

