China furious with the US

This time it is not about economics or environmental policies but the reasons for discussion between the two world giants come from far away, beyond the earth’s surface. Two “close encounters” between the Tiangong space station ei satellites of the Starlink company of the American billionaire founder of Tesla would have prompted China to report American behavior in space to the UN as “irresponsible and dangerous”.

The two episodes would take place in July and October of this year and they allegedly endangered the life or health of astronauts aboard the Chinese Space Station. Beijing accuses the US of ignoring its obligations under international treaties. Although Starlink is a division of a private company, SpaceX, and therefore non-governmental, the responsibility for his actions would rest with the American government, signatory of the Outer Space Treaty.

In the crosshairs of criticism Elon Musk. The American tycoon who manages the constellation of nearly 2,000 space satellites under accusation, born with the aim of providing access to the Internet globally, has not made any statements at the moment but has in the meantime fallen prey to theirony of the web. On the Chinese platform Weibo, a hashtag on the subject today collected 90 million views. Among the users there are those who propose that of as a patriotic gesture boycott Tesla, the Musk company specializing in the production of electric cars that in China alone sells tens of thousands of cars every month.