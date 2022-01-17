China, GDP slows to + 4% but 2021 ends at +8.1. More and more empty cradles – Corriere.it

cost China dearly the Zero Covid line which continues to dictate targeted closures of cities and ports as soon as a few cases of contagion emerge (the latest Omicron alarm reached Beijing yesterday and caused a lockdown of residential buildings and office towers with employees still inside, a quarter of an hour from the Park Olympic).

The economy, already hit by the real estate debt crisis caused by the Evergrande case with its domino effect, in the fourth quarter of 2021 it slowed down, recording + 4% compared to + 4.9% in the third quarter. Thanks to the first half of the year of prodigious recovery (compared to the pandemic paralysis of 2020), GDP growth in the whole of 2021 thus reached 8.1%. Once again, the government’s target of a conservative (by Chinese standards) 6% was exceeded. Looking at the quarter-on-quarter progression, considered more consistent with economic reality than the annual comparison, the fourth quarter of 2021 marked a + 1.6% compared to the previous three months and this is considered a comforting figure. Ning Jizhe, director of the National Bureau of Statistics says it has continued a steady recovery in 2021 and has maintained a leading position in global growth and epidemic prevention. The executive admits that the national economy is under the triple pressure of shrinking demand, supply difficulties and weak expectations.



The Central Bank of Beijing immediately made an expansionary move, announcing the cut in interest rates. But another data arrived today from the National Bureau of Statistics that worries Xi Jinping and his technocrats: last year, births fell to 10.6 million, compared to 12 in 2020. the lowest number of newborns since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. According to Beijing’s calculations, the population continued to grow in 2021, reaching 1.412 billion; but for the first time since the tragic attempt at an industrial leap forward that sixty years ago brought famine and millions of starvation deaths, the number of deaths, 10.1 million, has almost reached that of newborns. The phenomenon of denatality thus unites China with many other industrial powers, from Japan to Italy.

For some time demographers have been reporting the Chinese birth crisis and announcing that the population is aging, the pool of individuals of working age is shrinking and the internal market inevitably changes, moving towards consumption linked to the third age. One sentence summarizes the concerns of economic planners: China risks aging before becoming rich.

At the moment, however, if GDP slows, 8.1% growth is still a record among the major economies of the world. And if the battle against Covid-19 and that against the debts of the real estate sector are holding back growth, China’s trade surplus in 2021 reached 676 billion dollars, an increase of 29.9% compared to 2020. For Beijing this is the best result in history, which broke the 2015 record.

In recent months there has been much talk of the supply chain crisis, the global supply chain for the various sectors of industry, also jammed by Beijing’s Zero Covid policy, which slowed down the activity of ports and airports subjected to paralyzing controls to stop the spread of the infection. Observes Larry Hu, Macquarie’s chief China economist: The capacity of the Chinese supply chain has held far more than that of the rest of the world and as a result has enlarged its share of the commercial pie. Exports also cushioned the impact of the blow suffered by the real estate sector due to the debt crisis (the Evergrande case triggered a severe depression in the sector which accounts for 30% of the Chinese economy) and balanced domestic consumption which remained lackluster. .

According to the numbers released by Chinese Customs, the surplus towards the United States reached 396 billion, up from last year despite the political tensions and problems caused by the pandemic. Chinese exports to the US increased by 27.5% to 576 billion dollars, while imports by 32.7% to 179 billion. The United States is the first partner of the People’s Republic of China as a single state, while it is in third place after ASEAN and the European Union if we consider the macro areas.

