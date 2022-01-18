China, growth of 8.1% in 2021 but slowed at the end of the year. Central bank cuts loan rates

Listen to the audio version of the article

In the fourth quarter of 2021, China recorded GDP growth of 4% per annum (from + 4.9% per annum in the third quarter), while in 2021 the GDP increased by 8.1 per cent, the largest from 2011. This was reported by the National Statistics Office, according to which the increase on a cyclical basis is 1.6%, better than 0.2% in the previous three months. According to the Statistical Office, however, despite the growth recorded in 2021, the Chinese economy is “facing a triple pressure deriving from the contraction in demand, the supply shock and expectations on the economic situation of the coming months which are weaker than expected”.

Also in 2021, China’s industrial production increased by 9.6% compared to the previous year. This was announced by the National Statistics Office. In the month of December alone, industrial production grew by 4.3% compared to the previous year, and by 0.42% compared to November. In addition, in December, retail sales recorded a disappointing 1.7% increase on a trend basis. In 2021, sales increased by 12.5 percent.

Central bank cuts medium-term rates

The Central Bank of China has cut the financing costs of its medium-term loans for the first time since April 2020. In a statement, the People’s Bank of China announced that it has reduced the 1-year interest rate on medium-term loans (Mlf ) to some financial institutions by 10 basis points to 2.85%, up from 2.95% in previous transactions.

Birth rate at historic lows

Another structural problem of the Chinese economy is the demographic one. The birth rate plummeted to historic lows in 2021, reaching the ratio of 7.52 births per 1,000 people, down from 8.52 in 2020. According to data from the National Statistics Office, this is the figure lowest ever recorded in the country’s statistical yearbook since 1978 and also the lowest since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. Last year the country recorded a total of 10.62 million births. The total population at the end of 2021 was 1.413 billion, an increase of only 480 thousand units compared to 2020. The decline in the birth rate feeds the risk of a “demographic time bomb” due to the continuous decline in the active population (range 16-59 years), equal to 62.5% of the total today compared to 70.1% ten years ago.