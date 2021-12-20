China has banned cryptocurrencies. Many miners remained and continue to mine bitcoins

When China announced that they would ban cryptocurrency mining, an operation that requires a lot of electricity in the cases of Bitcoin and Ethereum, many miners, especially the larger ones, decided to move to other countries, such as the United States and Kazakhstan. where the cost of electricity is low and allows you to continue the business. Many others, however, remained, said CNBC: to date one fifth of the world’s bitcoin miners remain in China. They were between 67 and 75% before the Chinese government banned cryptocurrencies.

This is an unofficial estimate: those who continue to mine bitcoin today do it under the radar, using tricks that allow them to avoid being discovered by the authorities.

The smallest miners remain

Mostly smaller miners are left, who have the flexibility to decentralize their mining farms – the places where the devices needed to mine cryptocurrencies are collected – so that none of them are discovered. The big ones went off to other countries and the middle ones – who didn’t have enough resources to move, but couldn’t hide – had to leave the business instead.

Many miners remained in China because they did not believe that the government really intended to pursue the goal it had announced. In the past, in fact, the Chinese government had already introduced new rules to prohibit, for example, the use of bitcoin by third-party payment services, only to reduce the impact of these rules and, in fact, not changing nothing.

This time it is different: the energy crisis in China is tangible and, moreover, if China intends to achieve its carbon neutrality objectives (i.e. to equalize the carbon dioxide emissions emitted with those absorbed) in 2060, then it must be more aggressive with its policies.

How they hide

To continue mining cryptocurrencies, the remaining miners are exploiting, in particular, the smaller dams found mainly in rural areas of Sichuan and Yunnan provinces, in the southern part of China. These dams are not connected to the main electricity grid and therefore it is easier to remain hidden.

From May until late autumn, the monsoon season involves frequent and intense rainfall: therefore, relying on hydroelectric sources is favorable. It also allows you to increase your profit margins.

Small miners have scattered mining farms whose capacity ranges from 8 to 20 MW, a miner, who wished to remain anonymous, told CNBC. “I’m everywhere. You will not find a pattern“He said. Other ways of staying hidden include using virtual private networks (VPNs) to shield your connection.

In other cases, miners rely on some factories present, but they risk being discovered when more intense than usual electrical activity is detected. Telecom operators, such as China Mobile, monitor the use of electricity and, in fact, collaborate with the government to track down cryptocurrency miners. When they notice suspicious activities, they report them to the central authorities who, in turn, contact the provincial authority to carry out dedicated checks, directly contacting the company based in the place where intense activity was recorded.

In other cases, to stay hidden, miners join other “pools”, ie pools of miners who, through the network, share the computing power for mining operations and then equally divide the reward for having mined a block.

Normally, when a block is mined, the pool that succeeded leaves its signature. When Chinese miners contribute to the pool, this protocol is not followed: which allows Chinese miners to remain hidden.

The monsoon season, however, is ending. Some of those left have decided to move elsewhere, moving the machinery used to mine cryptocurrencies with them.