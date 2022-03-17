China has been fighting video games for years. Now it’s the turn of streaming and social networks

China is waging a simultaneous campaign to curb addiction among minors, curb rising spending on virtual goods, and encourage young people toward “more productive” hobbies. A few months ago the government established a criticized limiting the amount of time children can play video games for three hours a week.

Now, the government has introduced even tougher new rules for minors that no longer only involve video games, but also the time spent watching streaming videos or using social networks.

New laws. The new draft regulation, released by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), marks Beijing’s latest effort to protect minors from Internet services. They want to go one step further to cover all online services, including games, streaming services, audio and video, as well as social networks. Under the draft, all service providers must establish a “youth mode” for their services, setting clear limits in terms of usage time, content and features.

What does it consist on. Specifically, Internet service providers must impose limits on the time minors can spend online, as well as cap all one-time purchases and cumulative daily spending. The proposed changes come amid ongoing reports of underage users spending too much on internet services, ranging from charges billed to their video game accounts to giving advice to streaming stars.

Against “spiritual opium”. The announcement comes amid growing concern from authorities about addiction to this activity, which they have come to describe as “spiritual opium.” First there were video games, which were limited from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Fridays, weekends and holidays. A big step forward from a previous restriction from 2019 1.5 hours a day, almost all week.

According to official media statistics, 62.5% of Chinese children and adolescents play online more often than previously stipulated, and up to 13.2% of these users did so – at least to date – more two hours a day on school days.

cultural repression. But to understand what is happening, you have to know that the new restrictions are also part of a broader crackdown on culture and entertainment which is framed in clearly ideological terms. A nationalist blogger illustrated it very well :2 Capital markets will no longer be a paradise for get-rich-quick capitalists, cultural markets will no longer be a paradise for fag stars, and news and public opinion will no longer be in a position to worship Western culture.” .

The infiltration of Western ideas through culture and entertainment is a constant concern of China. Although it has always been part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government, recent moves indicate a rise in its ideological paranoias: video games and fan clubs are mostly Western-made.

The technological ones, in decline. And of course, the latest regulatory tweaks come as shares of Chinese video game and livestreaming companies are taking a hit in Hong Kong amid increasing volatility in the broader market.

Tencent, the country’s largest video game company, lost 10%, while NetEase, another industry giant, lost 8%. Bilibili, the streaming platform, fell 19%, while short video-sharing app operator Kuaishou Technology fell 13%. The country is not making it easy for him.

Image: Flickr (LoL Esports Photos)