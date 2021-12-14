China has done it again: yet another “clone” of an iconic German car is ready

Nothing to do, the Chinese industry is unable to leave behind its past as a “copycat”. The latest move by a house in the Asian country is the blatant copy of a famous German car.

In China, the laws regarding plagiarism between car manufacturers seem rather lax. Rolls Royce is well aware that it had a heavy dispute with a local brand when photos of one Phantom Made in China have begun to circulate on the web. Many other brands also know this, unable to obtain a response from the Chinese government on the phenomenon.

The latest move of the Now, a Chinese house, but that’s just too much. There are cars that are so unmistakable that it doesn’t even take a motoring expert to sniff out plagiarism. The company, founded in 2018 and a manufacturer of electric cars, has not even arrived on the market it has already received his first accusation of plagiarism.

To spark the controversy that also prompted Volkswagen delegates to fly to China to inspect the car, the NOW Punk Cat, a clear plagiarism of the Volkswagen Beetle which has now also received some changes to attract the attention of more customers.

You might also be interested in -> When Chinese designers have no imagination

There is also the “sugared almond” version

The latest version of the Punk Cat is called Ballet Cat and – as can be seen from the line and color – it is inspired by the artistic expression of ballet. Notice how the headlights have changed shape to avoid a second accusation of plagiarism by Volkswagen.

You might also be interested in -> The fake Rolls that sparked a lawsuit – VIDEO

The Ballet Cat according to the online magazine CarScoops would be one “Female version” of the standard Punk Cat. It is not clear if this is a free interpretation of the American press or if it is precisely the sales strategy of the Now: in that case, there would be sexist implications not to be underestimated, in the market operation.

You might also be interested in -> Game with plagiarists, this Malasyan house has grown a lot

What about this vehicle, it is an electric subcompact as we have seen many on the Chinese market. Definitely, between a blatant copy of a Beetle and a car with an original design locally produced, we know which purchase to recommend …