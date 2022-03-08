China has entered the field to stop the war between Russia and Ukraine- Corriere.it

Xi Jinping spoke with Macron and Scholz: he explained that he was ready to “add his own active role” to support the peace talks and that he wanted to “work together to reduce the negative impact of the sanctions”

It is something more than the unconvinced Chinese appeals to stop the clashes, repeated in recent days by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who has continued to define China-Russia relations as “solid as rock”.

Beijing TV was the first to report some quotes from the interview: Xi told Macron and Scholz that he was “Willing to coordinate with them and with Europe on the situation in Ukraine”.

The fact that there was a video-summit is already significant, because so far Xi had not had any confrontation with Western leaders: his only direct contact with the outside world was that of February 26, a phone call to Vladimir Putin, “the friend of his heart” with whom he made “an alliance without limits”.

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT FROM BEIJING – China must moveEuropean politicians and political scientists have been repeating for days. And to understand if Xi Jinping is willing to work to stop the war, the French president Emmanuel Macron and the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this morning they called him.

Two passages of Xi’s position were highlighted by the Chinese version:

1) “Appreciation for the mediation effort of France and Germany to which China is ready to add your active role to support together the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine ».

2) «Working together for reduce the negative impact of sanctionswhich damage the stability of global finance, energy, transport and supply chains ”.

China has always been opposed to international sanctions, it has repeated it even in this crisis, defining them as “illegal”. But the way Xi talked about it with Macron and Scholz could almost be a hypothesis of mediation: if he already had something to offer Putin (and himself), could the Chinese leader perhaps move to suggest an honorable way out of the Kremlin?

But what could he propose to the Ukrainian leader Zelensky who is besieged in Kiev?

For days, Xi Jinping has been referred to as the possible great mediator.

“There is no alternative, we cannot be Europeans, nor the United States … Xi Jinping has a card to play,” said Josep Borrell, High Representative for European Foreign Policy, explicitly.

We see points for and against China’s desired diplomatic intervention.

1) Does a mediator have to be impartial? It is clear that Xi’s China supports Putin’s Russia, even if it was very quick to recognize Ukraine’s independence in 1992, entering the power vacuum left by the disintegration of the USSR. Since then, Kiev has found its first trading partner in Beijing. However, when it is neutral, the Chinese leadership does not really care about crises (see the Palestinian question for which it has organized low-level and unproductive meetings). Chinese diplomacy is most effective when it can press on the “clientes” (North Korea and Myanmar, even Pakistan). It moves when it has a national interest to defend. So, if you want, Xi could press on Putin, without denying the “limitless” alliance that he proclaimed on February 4th.

2) Xi has made his bet (he has bet on the “rock-solid strategic partnership” with Putin), also foreseeing a price to pay. Meanwhile, he has shifted the American concentration from Asia to the heart of Europe, thousands of kilometers from Hong Kong and Taiwan. So far, Beijing’s declarations on the need to stop the massacre, its abstention in the UN votes are only small adjustments, a smokescreen.

3) Without a doubt, a long conflict with its destabilizing domino effect on the globalized economy worries China. Xi may soon have an interest in recommending a way out for Putin (and perhaps promising reconstruction aid in Kiev).

The real problemwhich leaves little room for a hypothesis of effective Chinese mediation between Russia and Ukraine, is that China has no experience of European crises And has not signaled any willingness to cooperate with the United States in this war front (indeed, the Americans claim to have passed to the Chinese already in November sources of intelligence showing the Russian preparations for war, in the hope that Beijing would dissuade Moscow; instead, the Chinese would have passed the material to the Russians, thinking of be faced with a destabilizing maneuver by Washington).