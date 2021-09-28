China has outlawed Bitcoin, but much more is brewing

Is Bitcoin really now a cryptocurrency “a bit of a boomer”, as Cointelegraph wrote? We will see. Meanwhile, bad news for lovers of the digital currency invented by the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto comes from China: a few days ago, in fact, in the final blow of a forcing that has been going on for months, the Central Bank of the People’s Republic has substantially outlawed Bitcoin. All transactions made with cryptocurrencies will be considered “illegal”. China was not only one of the main markets but also one of the most important places where bitcoins are “mined” (about 60% of the total in circulation), that is, produced after complex computer calculations. Here we had told the whole story. And here are some variations on the theme of sustainability.

In reality, Bitcoin prices have not been affected in a traumatic way, in the sense that the news was expected and somehow already absorbed: at the time of writing, a bitcoin moves around 37 thousand euros, at the beginning of September it was above 40 thousand. but it is also true that at the end of June it sailed below 30 thousand. In short, Bitcoin is making Bitcoin. Many analysts, China or not, still imagine that it could exceed $ 100,000 from the current $ 43,800 (the equivalent of 37,000 and change). In and around Beijing, however, exchanging them will be increasingly complex: according to the Central Bank, which published a joint statement together with 11 other government entities, “speculation through cryptocurrencies” is “disrupting the economic and financial order and promoting growth. of illegal and criminal activities “. In short, the thesis and the narrative are always the same: the bitcoin currency of crime. Coinbase, Binance and other similar platforms are also outlawed in China and there will be “legal consequences for individuals and businesses that participate in virtual currency trading activities.” The message is very clear, less clear in reality is how the authorities will run after the decentralized transactions of the Bitcoin blockchain.

GETTY

Perhaps, broadening the gaze, it is the interest in Bitcoin that is waning. And it will be increasingly complex for public and control bodies to keep up with what is happening: “Decentralized automonous organizations (DAOs, decentralized automonous organizations), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), play-to-earn gaming and metaverses are among the most popular concepts at the moment “explains Cointelegraph, explaining how the Bitcoin game going up and down is now old stuff:” The real brains are here, busy speculating, building, reflecting, socializing and doing things that really matter. . And what makes those who truly engage in the crypto trenches unique is that this popular approach and bottom-up development trend is leading to some of the most revolutionary projects in the industry. ” Above all, the Loot project by Dom Hofmann, former co-founder of Vine and other unsuccessful social networks such as Peach and the more recent Byte: a sort of decentralized social-metaverse-financial platform that allows you to create transversal and original NFT content. New formats “participated” by users that they can enrich and resell.

Loot

The first step was Blitmap, a kind of basic fantasy universe in which the various characters and starting images can be mixed, to create other images useful to feed stories and plots. The cheapest Blitmap on the market today is close to 100 thousand dollars. To these Hoffman added a random automatic generator of adventurous gear items: names of non-existent objects, grouped into 7,777 “bags” and uploaded to the Ethereum blockchain. They are free but you pay the management and processing costs of the purchase. In a few days they were traded and resold, generating a turnover of 46 million dollars and a capitalization of 180, until the value of a Loot Bag jumped to 20 thousand dollars. The Loot Bags have then in turn generated new parallel universes, videos and multimedia objects based on them and alternative marketplaces.

“The point is that cryptocurrencies are driven by liquidity and trends – continues Cointelegraph – the Loot story has revealed the secret and informed the developers of a feature that has always existed but was only recently discovered. Bottom-up fundraising, metaverse utility NFTs, DAOs and the strong inflow of liquidity into the layer-two ecosystem are here to stay. ” We will see if from the roots of the NFTs a completely different economy of the decentralized universe will be born, less linked to cryptocurrencies than it has been until today.

