China has released a clone of the Tesla Model 3 at a price of 26K

It’s no secret that the big car manufacturers they have a challenge of gigantic proportions in the coming years. And we don’t mean just at the “electric” pace, not even at the arrival of Tesla. No, the most serious threat in the market comes from China and some vehicles a hard to beat prices.

The latest example of this is Chinese automaker Changan Automobile, who recently launched a new electric vehicle that looks a lot like the Tesla Model 3, with one notable difference: a starting price of just $26,000.

Of course, it will be necessary to see if the quality is really the same as that of the American manufacturer, but a sector such as the electrical, where the crisis is affecting prices, the figures handled in China draw attention.

Changan Automobile is a state-owned automaker that has recently launched the Shenlan SL03 model, a small electric sedan. As we see in the images, at the front of the vehicle, where the hood meets the nose, it looks quite similar to the Tesla Model 3.

Not only that. The dimensions of the vehicle are also extremely similar to the Tesla Model 3. How much? It is only about 10 centimeters longer, but has practically the same wheelbase, width and height. Also, the interior is more than similar, with a minimalist style and a large horizontal central screen as in the Model 3.

In terms of specifications, the base version comes with a range of 515km by Chinese standard. A larger battery pack with a longer range of 705 km is also available. All this with the star feature: the price. The Shenlan SL03 starts at those 26K at current exchange rate (the Model 3 starts at 40K in the US).

By the way, they count Electrek that Huawei and CATL, a battery cell manufacturer and a major supplier to Tesla, have been involved in the development of the Shenlan SL03 with Changan Automobile. [Electrek]