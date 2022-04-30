Health

China, highway occupied by prefabricated buildings for isolation from Covid

The images disseminated on social networks show the motorway link completely overrun by containers

(LaPresse) The images coming from China are impressive: in Henan they have occupied a highway with hundreds of prefabricated buildings for Coronavirus isolation. Beijing has announced that it will strengthen anti-Covid health measures, according to authorities, new tests will be required. This is a choice linked to the highly contagious Omicron variant. In fact, the “zero Covid” policy has been in place for weeks, which provides for massive screening and new confinements to the appearance of the first cases. The new measures foresee that access to public spaces will be further restricted. From 5 May a negative Covid test will be mandatory both to access some public spaces and on vehicles for sporting events and group travel, a negative Covid test carried out in the last 48 hours will be required, together with proof of complete vaccination.

