China, his girlfriend does not accept his children and he throws them from the fifteenth floor: sentenced to death

One man and his girlfriend were sentenced to death for having pitched from the fifteenth two children aged one and two, killing them. The chilling story comes from Chongqing in China and it has contours to which it is difficult to find meaning. The motivation, as told by the “Daily Mail”, would be attributable to the woman and hers I refuse to accept the two children in his life, that the man had had from the previous relationship. The fact happened following a strong quarrel between the couple. The girl, to show her frustration, even went so far as to cut her wrists. At that point the father, in a moment of madness, threw his children from the balcony. The two-year-old girl died instantly, while the boy first suffered from the many injuries and then surrendered in the hospital.

MORE INFORMATION

Madness in China, throws the children from the balcony: condemned

According to Chinese media, the man had started the new relationship while he was still married to the ex-wife and mother of the two children. The new girlfriend, however, did not accept that they had the blood of her previous partner. The reconstructions explain that the murder had already been premeditated by the couple, who wanted to build a new family together. After throwing the children from the balcony, the man would run down the stairs and join the children repenting (apparently) of the insane gesture. He was caught on cameras banging his head against the wall and crying desperately, which according to prosecutors was all a farce.