Health

China: Hospital for the elderly in Shanghai, China’s largest city, battles a wave of covid-19

Photo of Zach Zach7 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Donghai Elderly Care Hospital

image source, Donghai Hospital

Caption,

Donghai Elderly Care Hospital is one of the largest of its kind in Shanghai

Shanghai authorities are struggling to deal with a suspected wave of Covid-19 infections at a large hospital for the elderly, evidence of the severity of the outbreak in China’s largest city.

The BBC has spoken to people who work at the hospital, located in the eastern area of ​​Pudong, who have described a dire and desperate attempts for helping dozens of elderly patients. Some have died.

A nurse told the BBC that three weeks ago the first positive cases at the hospital, one of the largest of its kind in Shanghai.

It has since been cordoned off and specialist teams from the municipal center for disease control have tried to contain the spread.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach7 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

Related Articles

This Indian fruit also grown in Italy is able to lower both blood sugar and cholesterol

9 mins ago

Airoldi: “From the state of emergency that ends, to the first signs of a new local medicine”

20 mins ago

COVID in Spain, live: use of mask indoors, vaccine, Omicron, quarantine…

29 mins ago

Covid, Cartabellotta: “Outbreak of the virus in March was not predictable, with the end of the state of emergency, false narratives spread”

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button