China: Hospital for the elderly in Shanghai, China’s largest city, battles a wave of covid-19

April 3, 2022, 00:22 GMT Updated 39 minutes

Shanghai authorities are struggling to deal with a suspected wave of Covid-19 infections at a large hospital for the elderly, evidence of the severity of the outbreak in China’s largest city.

The BBC has spoken to people who work at the hospital, located in the eastern area of ​​Pudong, who have described a dire and desperate attempts for helping dozens of elderly patients. Some have died.

A nurse told the BBC that three weeks ago the first positive cases at the hospital, one of the largest of its kind in Shanghai.

It has since been cordoned off and specialist teams from the municipal center for disease control have tried to contain the spread.

An employee who was recruited to work at the hospital last week said she had seen die to a patient and that he had heard of a colleague who had treated another deceased patient.

But workers say it’s hard to know if the victims died from Covid-19, as there have been so many infections.

City authorities have declared no new coronavirus deaths recently.

The nurse told the BBC she was working at the hospital before being transferred to a nursing home. quarantine. Since then, a colleague told him that the situation was “getting worse and worse” with new cases “every day”.

He stated that both the medical personnel and the experts sent by the Shanghai government also they were infected and that hundreds of people there had been infected.

“In the beginning, we continued to work as usual, but then they started to block each department and the manager told us that the real situation was much worse,” he said.

The nurse indicated that some patients refused to use masks.

A caregiver who has been working at the hospital this week told the BBC that “the sanitary conditions were pretty bad” when it arrived.

Videos taken inside the facility and sent to the BBC appear to show overflowing bins and bags full of rubbish strewn in hospital corridors.

Meanwhile, on social media, there have been multiple complaints from people who have been unable to contact loved ones at the facility.

A man told the BBC that his grandmother was in hospital and it was very difficult to get information about your status. A care worker she spoke with initially was unable to help further after they tested positive and were quarantined.

He says he hasn’t been able to talk to his grandmother on the phone since the lockdown began on Monday. The staff who answered when she called could not give any details about what she was being fed or what medications were being administered, she said.

The BBC has attempted to contact Donghai Hospital, the Pudong New District Health Commission and the Shanghai Municipal Commission to obtain commentsbut none answered our calls.

A mortuary A nearby hospital, contacted by the BBC, could not say whether or not it had received dead patients from the hospital. She also contacted the Shanghai Foreign Office for comment, but no one responded.

In repeated public statements, the authorities have confirmed cases by citing the address of the hospital, although they did not name it specifically. The address has been mentioned nine times in official case reports in the past two weeks.

There is evidence elsewhere that Shanghai’s health care system is struggling to deal with some of the growing demands it faces.

On Thursday, health officials offered a formal apology to the family of a 62-year-old man who died after being denied further emergency treatment for an asthma attack. An ambulance doctor who refused to transport the patient or offer the use of an automated external defibrillator has been suspended.

Shanghai is the largest city in China, with a population of nearly 25 million inhabitants. It is in the middle of a nine-day lockdown to try to stop the spread of the virus.

Authorities had planned to lock down the eastern half of the city and test everyone who lived there, then impose the same lockdown on the west side.

Despite plans to open Pudong on Friday, there are still strict measures and delayed test results, meaning many areas and millions of people remain on lockdown.

A week before the imposed closingOther officials had claimed that Shanghai was too big and important to China’s economy to shut down, as other cities such as Wuhan, Xi’an and Shenzhen had done.

But now a senior Communist Party official, Ma Chunlei, has admitted that Shanghai was not ready for the outbreak. “Our awareness was insufficient… our preparation is not enough.”

In a rare public admission of fault, he added: “We accept We sincerely appreciate your criticism and we are working hard to improve.”